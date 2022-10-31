Priyanka Chopra is emotional as she returns to India after 3 years





Bombay: There is no better feeling than returning to your country of origin after having lived abroad for a long time. Actress Priyanka Chopra is the happiest right now as she returns to India after almost three years. Taking to Instagram Story, Priyanka posted a picture of her USA-Mumbai flight boarding pass. “Finally…coming home after almost 3 years,” she captioned the image, adding a red heart emoji. Priyanka has been living in the United States for years now. She left for America at the age of 12 to study in the country. Years later, she returned to India and made her career in Bollywood. After a successful stint in the Indian film industry, Priyanka moved to Hollywood in 2015 and forayed west with a starring role in ‘Quantico’ and since then has been juggling between India and the US . Not only professionally, Priyanka also has a special connection to the United States on a personal level. Her husband is Nick Jonas, who is a popular Hollywood singer. His daughter Malti Marie was also born there. In January 2022, Priyanka announced that she and Nick had welcomed “a baby” through surrogacy. On Mother’s Day 2022, Priyanka shared the first photo of her baby, revealing that the little one was to be kept in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) for 100 days under observation. “On this Mother’s Day, we can’t help but reflect on the past few months and the roller coaster that we’ve been through, that we know now, that so many people have also been through. After more than 100 days in NICU , our baby girl is finally home. Each family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours has been a difficult few months, what becomes very clear in retrospect is just how every moment is precious and perfect,” she posted. If reports are to be believed, Priyanka will soon start filming for Farhan Akhtar’s “Jee Le Zaraa” in India, starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siasat.com/priyanka-chopra-gets-emotional-as-she-is-returning-to-india-after-3-years-2446159/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos