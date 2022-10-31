Entertainment
Death of Lee Ji Han: the South Korean singer and actor dies at 24 in a crush
Singer and actor Lee Ji Han has been confirmed to have died at the age of 24 from a horrible crush at a Halloween party.
At least 151 people are believed to have been killed in the Saturday night incident as they gathered to celebrate the festivities.
Rumor has it that love at first sight began when a huge crowd of young people, mostly in their teens and 20s, came to a narrow street in Seoul to see a local celebrity.
The agencies of Ji Han, who was best known as a contestant on Produce 101 Season 2, had been caught up in the stampede and died.
In a statement translated by Soompi, agency 935 Entertainment said, “It is true that Lee Ji Han died as a result of the Itaewon accident on October 29.
We also hoped it wasn’t true, and we were very shocked to hear the news. The family is currently suffering immense grief, so we are very cautious. May he rest in peace.
They later followed up with another statement that read: Please send a warm farewell to [Lee], who left us too soon. We will also remember Lee, who shone magnificently with his passion for acting.
Ji Hans, fellow 9ato Entertainment agency, also confirmed the news in a social media post.
They said according to SBS Star: We are sad to deliver such news today, but Lee Jihan passed away in the crush in Itaewon last night. We would like to express our deepest condolences to his family, who are saddened by the sudden and tragic news, and to all those who loved him.
Lee Ji-han was smiling brightly as he greeted us all the time. He had a pure and positive energy with a great passion for the theater. It’s very hard to believe that we can’t see it anymore. Please send your warm goodbyes to Lee Ji-han. Hell will always remember.
Many paid tribute to Ji Han with several of his fellow producers on Produce 101 sending their condolences, including Park Hee Seok, Kim Do Hyun, and Cho Jin Hyung.
They wrote in a joint statement: Ji Han left this world and went to a comfortable place. We ask you to say goodbye to him on his last journey.
According to AllKPop, Ji Hans’ funeral will be held on November 1.
Ji Han shot to fame while starring in the second season of Mnets Produce 101, which saw 101 contestants compete for a spot in an 11-member K-pop group.
In 2019, the artist made his acting debut in the popular Korean drama series Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day.
Officials said at least 19 foreigners lost their lives in the stampede.
They said the streets were so crowded with people and slow-moving vehicles that it was virtually impossible for rescuers and ambulances to reach the driveway near the Hamilton Hotel.
President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered the Ministry of Health and Welfare to deploy disaster medical teams and reserve hospital beds for the injured.
An estimated 100,000 people had gathered in Itaewon for the country’s biggest outdoor Halloween festivities since the start of the pandemic and strict rules on gatherings were enforced.

