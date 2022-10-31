Florence Pugh says Hollywood bosses tried to change her look early in her career





Florence Pugh, who recently courted controversy for her fallout with director Olivia Wilde while filming “Don’t Worry Darling,” talks about her early career. Speaking candidly about the pressure she faced from top Hollywood bosses early in her career, Pugh revealed that some movie moguls asked her to change her face shape, weight, eyebrows and even more. But the actress did not want to undergo major changes and wanted to be herself. During an interview with The Telegraph on Saturday, the Hollywood actress opened up about her debut film ‘The Falling’ and called it ‘a fluke in the right place at the right time’. After her screen debut, she traveled to Los Angeles to participate in an intensive audition process where networks seek new stars for their upcoming TV shows. After which, she was cast in “Studio City” as a rising pop star. However, things soon took a not-so-pleasant turn when Hollywood bosses and their executives started asking her to alter her appearance. “All the things they were trying to change about me, whether it was my weight, my appearance, the shape of my face, the shape of my eyebrows, it was so not what I wanted to do, or the industry that I wanted to work,” Pugh said. Also Read: Julia Roberts Reveals Martin Luther King Jr Paid Birth Bills Because His Parents Couldn’t Afford It Sharing that she was unprepared to handle the industry, she said, “I thought the film industry would be like [my experience of making] The Falling, but actually that was what the pinnacle of the game looked like, and I felt I made a huge mistake.” As the show was not picked up, Pugh returned home to England and auditioned for Lady Macbeth, which proved to be a huge success for the actress. The 2017 film was directed by William Oldroyd and produced by Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly. Based on Nikolai Leskov’s short story Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, the film starred Cosmo Jarvis, Paul Hilton, Naomi Ackie and Christopher Fairbank alongside Pugh.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-florence-pugh-says-hollywood-bosses-tried-to-change-her-look-early-in-her-career-529812 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos