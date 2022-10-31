Red Hot Chilli Peppers drummer DH Peligro dies aged 63 | Entertainment

Red Hot Chilli Peppers drummer DH Peligro has died aged 63.
The musician, born Darren Henley, hit his head in a fall at his Los Angeles home and died shortly after Friday (28.10.22), with his death confirmed on Saturday.
After his brief stint with the Red Hot Chilli Peppers in 1988, he joined The Dead Kennedys, who announced his passing online saying: Dead Kennedys drummer DH Peligro (Darren Henley) died at his Los Angeles home yesterday , October 28. .
He died of head trauma following an accidental fall. Current arrangements will be announced in the coming days.
Thank you for your thoughts and words of comfort.
Darren replaced the original drummer of the Dead Kennedys in 1981 and remained with the band until their breakup in 1986, before succeeding drummer Jack Irons in the Red Hot Chilli Peppers two years later.
He wrote songs on the band’s fourth album Mothers Milk, but did not play on it and was fired from the band in November 1988 and replaced by current drummer Chad Smith.
Darren has also played with bands such as The Hellations, Jungle Studs, Nailbomb, The Feederz, Lock-Up, The Two Free Stooges, Reverend Jones and SSI and fronted his own band Peligro, with whom he released three albums.
Red Hot Chilli Peppers bassist Flea said on Instagram alongside a black and white photo of Darren: My dear friend brother I miss you so much. I am devastated today, a river of tears, but all my life I will cherish every second.
The first time I saw you play with the DKs in ’81, you blew my mind. Power, soul, recklessness.
You have become my beloved friend, so many times of all kinds. We had so much fun, so much joy, supporting each other.
I love you with all my heart. You are the truest rocker and a crucial part of rhcp history.
DHP in the place to be, you live forever in our hearts, wild man, bringer of joy, man with a giant heart. I will always honor you. Rest in peace and free yourself from all that has held you back.
