For Over 20 Minutes I Administered CPR: South Korean Actor Yoon Hong-bin Recounts Heartbreaking Experience of Itaewon Crowd Crush, Entertainment News





It was supposed to be a fun Halloween weekend for revelers in Seoul, the first unmasked event after three years of pandemic restrictions. But on Saturday evening (October 29), a crowd from the Itaewon district found themselves in a narrow alley of the Hamilton Hotel, when a power surge pushed them down. The mob crush left 154 dead as of 11 p.m. Korea time (10 p.m. Singapore time) on Oct. 30. 28-year-old actor Yoon Hong-bin (The Jingbirok: A Memoir of Imjin War, 2015) is one of the witnesses to the events who stepped in to help the victims. Yesterday he recalled in a now-deleted Instagram post: I went to Itaewon with the idea of ​​enjoying Halloween in Itaewon for the first time in my life, and yesterday I experienced a disaster before my eyes. Not a fan of crowds, he was celebrating the festival vibe from inside a bar and had come out for a smoke when he noticed people rushing into ambulances, while others were dropping off victims in the street to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). For more than 20 minutes, I administered CPR, he recalls. My girlfriend also massaged the arms and legs of the victims. We tried word of mouth. He added that they were crying and praying for the victim to regain consciousness and people around them were pleading with their loved ones to open their eyes during CPR. As far as I know, only one victim in the alley I was in eventually regained consciousness. The person I was helping couldn’t be saved in the end. Hong-bin added that he believed there were warning signs of this tragedy and that it could have been entirely preventable. He felt it was a shame that there were police present on either side of the street, but no one thought to send them to the middle to guide people. Actor Lee Ji-han among the victims Actor and former Produce 101 contestant Lee Ji-han was one of 154 dead in Itaewon. The 24-year-old was set to appear in an upcoming MBC drama season of Kok-du, according to reports. Another Produce 101 contestant, Park Hee-seok, took to Instagram to share his regret at not being able to meet Ji-han before his death. He also posted details of Ji-hans’ funeral, which will take place tomorrow, on his Instagram Stories. Hee-seok wrote: I thought I’d see you before I go to Japan and I’m so mad at myself for waiting until my preparations are complete. I’m sorry and I love you, Ji-han. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a period of national mourning until November 5 and many popular events have been postponed or canceledincluding the next episode of Running Man with BTS Jin and SM Entertainments Halloween Party. ALSO READ: South Korea cries and wants answers after Halloween crush kills 153 people [email protected] No part of this story or photos may be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.

