Entertainment
The musical Tootsie is coming to Utica
UTICA — Call it “musical paradise” (Rolling Stone). Call it “the rowdiest new musical in years!” (The Hollywood Reporter). Call it TOOTSIE! With a hilarious book by Robert Horn and an incredibly clever score by 2018 Tony winner David Yazbek, Broadway Utica’s latest musical “Tootsie” is “a joyous delight” that’s “so packed with punchlines that it should be called a musical jukebox!” (New York Times).
The latest take on the popular Broadway trend, ‘Tootsie’ follows in the footsteps of film adaptations like ‘An Officer and a Gentleman’ and ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’ and leaves Broadway begging for more – thanks to its in-jokes and smackdowns. subtle elbows to the musical theater industry.
“Tootsie’s” love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until a breathtaking act of desperation lands him the role of his life. As the musical spin-off of Dustin Hoffman’s 1982 film, “Tootsie” pushes boundaries and demands the audience’s attention as the narcissist Dorsey waxes his legs, shaves his chest and puts on a wig and dress. . Yet despite his snarky comments, Horn puts Dorsey’s intentions squarely in the audience’s lap.
“For me, having been in show business for a while, I understand that worrying question that we all face: what happens when the time comes when no one wants you? When you are told that you can no longer do the one thing you love most in the world? How far would despair take you? It’s something that haunts everyone in this business, no matter how successful they are. For me, it was the story of Tootsie,” explained writer Robert Horn.
Composer-lyricist David Yazbek is on hand to perform Horn’s underlying theme as he enters “What’s Gonna Happen” and “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown” at just the right time. However, there’s no denying the secret behind Yazbek’s jaw-dropping number “Who Are You?” which pulls the audience out of its active mode, before sending them back into the comedic verses that make “Tootsie” swoon.
“I think the secret to a successful book is how seamlessly it can work with the score. It should feel like one person wrote it all. David Yazbek and I laughed nonstop for three years creating this show, and I think the centre-left joy and humor has that imprint throughout what you see on stage,” Horn explained.
Due to its cultural significance, “Tootsie” was nominated for 10 Oscars and inducted into the United States National Film Registry at the Library of Congress in 1982. Forty years later, the critically acclaimed musical has followed its tracks,
winning two Tony Awards and retaining an audience that has fallen in love with a musical that retains the spirit of ’80s comedy while tackling today’s complex social and cultural issues.
“The real trade of ‘Tootsie’ is its comedy and its tone. And of course, the actors’ clown car that brings it to life,” said Horn. “When I started writing this, I knew I had to bring my point of view, my comedic language and my art to the story I was going to tell. This mission was more about creating the familiar world behind “Tootsie” that everyone secretly knows (and now) might love.
In this loving send-off of a Broadway musical, “Tootsie” is the unique and unlikely star who Horn hopes will leave nothing untouched and no one unscathed.
“When I catch the audience watching the show and hear the tsunami of communal laughter that builds throughout the night and lifts the ceiling, I wish I could let the audience know that writing the show was the same experience. Constant laughter, community, self-reflection, joy, friendships and love for “Tootsie” were part of this art form. The best way to escape the isolation or any human emotion is to laugh, and that’s exactly what Tootsie does,” Horn remarked.
The Broadway Theater League of Utica will perform “Tootsie” on Tuesday and Wednesday, November 1 and 2 at the Stanley Theater, 259 Genesee St. in Utica. For tickets, visit the Broadway Utica website at www.broadwayutica.org or call 315-624-9444.
|
Sources
2/ https://romesentinel.com/stories/musical-comedy-tootsie-comes-to-utica,148624
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The musical Tootsie is coming to Utica
- Dress code for voting: what not to wear to the polls
- Jokowi calls for all infrastructure projects to be completed before stepping down
- No Carnival this year but lots of Halloween celebrations expected in West Hollywood – Daily News
- Cris Rubio and Pilar Gonzlez bring the shine back to women’s table tennis dxadaptado
- For Over 20 Minutes I Administered CPR: South Korean Actor Yoon Hong-bin Recounts Heartbreaking Experience of Itaewon Crowd Crush, Entertainment News
- Victoria Beckham reveals why she cried at Paris fashion show amid Nicola Peltz feud rumors
- US plans to deploy B-52 bombers to northern Australia: report | Military News
- Morbi Bridge Collapse: Anupam Kher and Vivek Agnihotri Lead Bollywood in Expressing Sorrow Over Incident
- No. 21 Field hockey wins on senior day
- Fort Jackson earthquake strikes Columbia, South Carolina
- More than 100 dead and dozens missing in storm-ravaged PhilippinesExBulletin