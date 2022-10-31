The musical Tootsie is coming to Utica

UTICA — Call it “musical paradise” (Rolling Stone). Call it “the rowdiest new musical in years!” (The Hollywood Reporter). Call it TOOTSIE! With a hilarious book by Robert Horn and an incredibly clever score by 2018 Tony winner David Yazbek, Broadway Utica’s latest musical “Tootsie” is “a joyous delight” that’s “so packed with punchlines that it should be called a musical jukebox!” (New York Times).

The latest take on the popular Broadway trend, ‘Tootsie’ follows in the footsteps of film adaptations like ‘An Officer and a Gentleman’ and ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’ and leaves Broadway begging for more – thanks to its in-jokes and smackdowns. subtle elbows to the musical theater industry.

“Tootsie’s” love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until a breathtaking act of desperation lands him the role of his life. As the musical spin-off of Dustin Hoffman’s 1982 film, “Tootsie” pushes boundaries and demands the audience’s attention as the narcissist Dorsey waxes his legs, shaves his chest and puts on a wig and dress. . Yet despite his snarky comments, Horn puts Dorsey’s intentions squarely in the audience’s lap.

“For me, having been in show business for a while, I understand that worrying question that we all face: what happens when the time comes when no one wants you? When you are told that you can no longer do the one thing you love most in the world? How far would despair take you? It’s something that haunts everyone in this business, no matter how successful they are. For me, it was the story of Tootsie,” explained writer Robert Horn.

Composer-lyricist David Yazbek is on hand to perform Horn’s underlying theme as he enters “What’s Gonna Happen” and “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown” at just the right time. However, there’s no denying the secret behind Yazbek’s jaw-dropping number “Who Are You?” which pulls the audience out of its active mode, before sending them back into the comedic verses that make “Tootsie” swoon.

“I think the secret to a successful book is how seamlessly it can work with the score. It should feel like one person wrote it all. David Yazbek and I laughed nonstop for three years creating this show, and I think the centre-left joy and humor has that imprint throughout what you see on stage,” Horn explained.

Due to its cultural significance, “Tootsie” was nominated for 10 Oscars and inducted into the United States National Film Registry at the Library of Congress in 1982. Forty years later, the critically acclaimed musical has followed its tracks,

winning two Tony Awards and retaining an audience that has fallen in love with a musical that retains the spirit of ’80s comedy while tackling today’s complex social and cultural issues.

“The real trade of ‘Tootsie’ is its comedy and its tone. And of course, the actors’ clown car that brings it to life,” said Horn. “When I started writing this, I knew I had to bring my point of view, my comedic language and my art to the story I was going to tell. This mission was more about creating the familiar world behind “Tootsie” that everyone secretly knows (and now) might love.

In this loving send-off of a Broadway musical, “Tootsie” is the unique and unlikely star who Horn hopes will leave nothing untouched and no one unscathed.

“When I catch the audience watching the show and hear the tsunami of communal laughter that builds throughout the night and lifts the ceiling, I wish I could let the audience know that writing the show was the same experience. Constant laughter, community, self-reflection, joy, friendships and love for “Tootsie” were part of this art form. The best way to escape the isolation or any human emotion is to laugh, and that’s exactly what Tootsie does,” Horn remarked.

The Broadway Theater League of Utica will perform “Tootsie” on Tuesday and Wednesday, November 1 and 2 at the Stanley Theater, 259 Genesee St. in Utica. For tickets, visit the Broadway Utica website at www.broadwayutica.org or call 315-624-9444.