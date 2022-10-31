Bollywood movies released in November 2022: Bhediya, Mili and more!





November looks to be an exciting month for binge-watchers, as movies from a myriad of genres are set to release this season. Whatever your preferred genre choice, there’s something for everyone. Scroll. You can thank us later. Phone Bhoot This starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi hits theaters on November 4. This is a horror-comedy about a ghost who collaborates with ghost hunters. Kaif plays the ghost and the boys help him free other ghosts from the chains of the world! Are you up for this one? We have a good feeling about this film! Double XL Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi join forces in this light and heartwarming film, which is released on the same day as Phone Bhoot. The film spotlights two plus-size women who navigate the curveballs thrown at them by society and life in general. This film also marks the debut of Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawans in Bollywood. Mil Janhvi Kapoors alias next Mil comes out on November 4, 2022. The storyline is based on a 24-year-old who accidentally gets stuck in a freezer in a store. What she does to survive it sets the tone of the film. Sunny Kaushal also plays a pivotal role in this horror film. He was missing Starring actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the protagonist, this thriller is releasing on November 11, 2022. Even though it is a Tamil language film, Bollywood moviegoers can also expect a Hindi dubbed version . The plot revolves around a surrogate who seeks to help other surrogates fight the injustices inflicted on them. Unchai It’s the story of four friends, played by a stellar star cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Unchai also comes out on November 11 and features Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali, Sarika Thakur, and Neena Gupta in the supporting cast. Thai massage Gajraj Rao is back with another quirky film. The film highlights a 70-year-old man who suffers from erectile dysfunction. Divyendu Sharma, Jeniffer Piccinato and Rajpal Yadav also feature in the film. Thai Massage is out November 11. Drishyam 2 Ajay Devgns Drishyam 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of 2022. Slated for release on November 18, it is a sequel to the first installment released in 2013. Along with Devgn, there are actors like Ishita Dutta, Tabu, Shreya Saran and Rajat Kapoor in key roles. Bhediya The long-awaited film by Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon Bhediya will be released on November 25, 2022. This horror comedy was directed by Amar Kaushik. Fun fact: The film is part of Dinesh Vijan’s horror universe, which has made movies like Street and Rohi. Main Image: Zee Studios

