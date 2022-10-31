Sean Connery Family Creates Foundation to Honor Actors’ Legacy – Deadline





Two years after the death of legendary actor Sean Connery, the Connery family announced the creation of The Sean Connery Foundation. Created by his estate, the foundation seeks to honor the Oscar winner and the original James Bond legacy through the awarding of strategic grants to institutions and organizations in Scotland and the Bahamas, the two countries he called her home. Connery died in the Bahamas in 2020 at the age of 90. Holly Gordon, formerly head of impact at Participant, has been appointed founding executive director of the foundation which is on track to commit £6m in grants by the end of 2022. The stated goal of the foundation is to accelerate positive change in areas of interest and importance to Connery and his family, with an emphasis on education and ocean conservation. Stephane Connery, son of Sean and president of the foundation, said: “After two years of reflection, research and discernment, we have chosen to focus on the communities that Sean loved and the issues that reflect his beliefs, his passions and his legacy. Above all, Sean believed that education was a force multiplier and was especially concerned that children from disadvantaged backgrounds, like his own, had the opportunity to succeed. Through Sean’s donation, we sincerely hope that our family’s grant will help young Scottish and Bahamians, and our oceans, to thrive. His son Jason Connery added, “We are thrilled to announce the organizations that are receiving grants from the foundation in honor of my father’s legacy. Each group does such important work with integrity, excellence and commitment. These are the values ​​that my father passed on to us, his family, and through the foundation, we hope to spread values ​​that will inspire many for years to come. We look forward to championing every organization in their efforts to enrich the lives of young people and protect our planet. Already named as grant recipients this year, Scottish Oceans Institute at the University of St. Andrews, Scottish Youth Film Foundation, Scottish International Education Trust, Dyslexia Scotland, Lyford Cay Foundations, Bahamas Reef Environmental Educational Foundation, The Cape Eleuthera Foundation, Girl Rising and SWIFT Swimming.

