Mike Star Laura Harrier Lists Los Angeles Home – DIRT





Earlier this year, Laura Harrier canceled the sale of her posh Silver Lake home, replacing it a few months later with a century-old Mediterranean-style villa in the Hollywood Hills that she won in a fierce bidding war for $605,000 on demand price. Now the popular model-turned-actress — she appeared in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’, currently stars in Hulu’s Mike Tyson biographical series ‘Mike’ and just wrapped filming a reboot of ‘White Men Can’t Jump” – has apparently changed her mind, putting the property back on the market for $3.5 million, the exact same amount she paid for the place less than six months ago. Originally built in the early 1920s – and extensively renovated last year by Marc Haddawyco-founder of retailer Resurrection Vintage and restorer of architectural homes – the three-story residence features four bedrooms and three bathrooms in a 3,200+ square foot spot adorned with period details ranging from reclaimed hardwood floors and windows leaded glass, arched doors, ironwork, recessed lights and vintage lighting. Modern amenities include a smart home system; and Harrier appears to have altered the premises slightly during his short stay, including adding warm and inviting wallpaper in the former monochromatic dining room. Situated in historic Whitley Heights on a plot of land spanning just under a quarter of an acre, the white stucco and terracotta-roofed structure is accessed via a double-height entrance hall which descends to a living room holding a courtyard under a cove-shaped ceiling and featuring the original Batchelder wood-burning fireplace and arched mahogany casement windows. Other highlights on the main level include the aforementioned dining room that opens to a brick patio and galley-style kitchen equipped with a Sub-Zero refrigerator and pricey Lacanche range. A curved staircase rises to the second floor, where the main retreat offers a fireplace, walk-in closet, and subway mosaic tub adorned with Crane fixtures and soaking tub; and the lower level contains a screening room with a fireplace, a bath and its own entrance. As for the beautifully landscaped grounds, they house a fire pit flanked by built-in seating and several outdoor spaces perfect for lounging and entertaining. Potential buyers will also be pleased to know that the accommodation is transferred with the Mills Law, which means that owners can benefit from reduced property taxes in exchange for restoring and preserving historic structures. The listing is held by Jenna Cooper and Caroline Wolf of Compass.

