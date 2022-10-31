Yousif Capital Management LLC holds $833,000 worth of stock in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR)





Yousif Capital Management LLC has raised its stake in the shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get a rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Participation channel reports. The company held 21,747 shares of the company after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $833,000 at the end of the last quarter. Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 875,249 shares of the company valued at $67,709,000 after acquiring 33,478 additional shares last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,304 shares of the company valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring 3,105 additional shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in Q1 valued at approximately $3,641,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment shares by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,650 shares in the company worth $128,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the shares are held by institutional investors and hedge funds. Analyst upgrades and downgrades A number of equity research analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. KeyCorp downgraded Caesars Entertainment to an “industry weight” rating in a Tuesday, July 19 research report. Susquehanna lowered its price target on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and rated the stock “negative” in a research note on Monday, October 3. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered its price target on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and rated the stock “negative” in a Monday, October 3 research note. Cowen lowered his price target on Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a Thursday, October 20, research note. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered its price target on Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a Wednesday, August 3 research note. Two analysts have assigned the stock a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.69. Caesars Entertainment trades up 6.2% Want more great investment ideas? Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $44.10 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $114.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt ratio of 7.06. Caesar Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get a rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the quarter, missing analyst consensus estimates of $0.25 per ($0.09). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The company posted revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, versus a consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. As a group, equity research analysts expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. to post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year. Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (Get a rating) Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The Company operates casinos including online poker, keno, racing and sports betting; restaurants, bars, clubs and lounges; hotels; and places of entertainment. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs and decorative items in retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services. Featured articles Want to see what other hedge funds hold CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com for the latest 13F documents and insider trading for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get a rating). Get news and reviews for Caesars Entertainment Daily – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of breaking news and analyst ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com’s free daily email newsletter.

