Today in History Monday, October 31, 2022 | Entertainment

Today is Monday, October 31, the 304th day of 2022. There are 61 days left in the year. It’s Halloween.
Today’s highlight in the story:
On October 31, 1984, Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by two Sikh (sihk) security guards.
In 1864, Nevada became the 36th state when President Abraham Lincoln signed a proclamation.
In 1941, work was completed on the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota, begun in 1927.
In 1961 Josef Stalin’s body was removed from Lenin’s tomb as part of the Soviet Union’s de-Stalinization campaign.
In 1964, Theodore C. Freeman, 34, became the first member of NASA’s astronaut corps to die when his T-38 plane crashed on approach to Ellington Air Force Base in Houston.
In 1967, Nguyen Van Thieu (also nwen van) was sworn in as the first president of the second republic of South Vietnam.
In 1968, President Lyndon B. Johnson ordered a halt to all US bombing of North Vietnam, saying he hoped for successful peace negotiations.
In 1992, Pope John Paul II formally proclaimed that the Roman Catholic Church erred in condemning astronomer Galileo for arguing that Earth was not the center of the universe.
In 1999, EgyptAir Flight 990, traveling from New York to Cairo, crashed off the coast of Massachusetts, killing all 217 people on board.
In 2005, President George W. Bush nominated Justice Samuel Alito (ah-LEE-toh) to the Supreme Court. Civil rights icon Rosa Parks was honored at a memorial service in Washington, DC
In 2015, a Russian airliner crashed in a remote part of Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula 23 minutes after taking off from a popular Red Sea resort, killing all 224 people on board.
In 2019, President Donald Trump announced he would make Palm Beach, Florida his permanent home after leaving the White House rather than returning to Trump Tower in New York.
In 2020, actor Sean Connery, who rose to international stardom as the suave secret agent James Bond and then carved out an Oscar-winning career in other challenging roles, died at his home in the Bahamas at age 90 years old.
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama joined New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on a tour of the damage along the Jersey Shore from Super Hurricane Sandy; Wall Street resumed trading after a two-day shutdown caused by the storm. (Finished stocks mixed).
Five years ago: Eight people were killed when a man drove a truck down a New York City bike lane in an attack authorities immediately dismissed as terrorism; the driver, identified by authorities as Uzbek immigrant Sayfullo Saipov, was shot and injured by police. Netflix has announced that it is suspending production of House of Cards following allegations of sexual harassment against its star, Kevin Spacey. (Spacey would later be fired from the series and production would resume without him.)
A year ago: Southwest Airlines said it was investigating after a pilot greeted passengers over the plane’s public address system using a phrase that had become a substitute for insulting President Joe Biden. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said she contracted COVID-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms. American Airlines has canceled hundreds of flights for a third consecutive day due to staff shortages.
Today’s birthdays: Actor Lee Grant turns 97. Former CBS anchor Dan Rather is 91 years old. Folk singer Tom Paxton is 85 years old. Actor Ron Rifkin is 84 years old. Actor Sally Kirkland is 81 years old. Actor Brian Doyle-Murray is 77 years old. Actor Stephen Rea is 76 years old. Olympic gold medalist distance runner Frank Shorter is 75 years old. Actor Deidre Hall is 75 years old. TV host Jane Pauley is 72. Actor Brian Stokes Mitchell is 65. Director Peter Jackson is 61 years old. Rock musician Larry Mullen is 61 years old. Actor Dermot Mulroney is 59 years old. Rock musician Mikkey Dee is 59 years old. Singer-rock musician Johnny Marr is 59 years old. Actor Rob Schneider is 59 years old. Country singer Darryl Worley is 58. Actor-comedian Mike OMalley is 57 years old. Rap musician Adrock is 56 years old. (aka Rob Van Winkle) is 55 years old. Rock musician Rogers Stevens (Blind Melon) is 53 years old. Rock singer Linn Berggren (Ace of Base) is 52 years old. Reality TV host Troy Hartman is 51. Gospel singer Smokie Norful is 49 years old. Actor Piper Perabo (PEER-uh-boh) is 46 years old. Actor Brian Hallisay is 44 years old. Actor Samaire (SAH-mee-rah) Armstrong is 4 years old. 2. Actor Eddie Kaye Thomas is 42 years old. Rock musician Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance) is 41 years old. Actor Justin Chatwin is 40 years old. Actor Scott Clifton is 38 years old. Actress Vanessa Marano is 30 years old. Actress Holly Taylor is 25 years old. Actress Danielle Rose Russell is 23. Actress-singer Willow Smith is 22.