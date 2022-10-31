Entertainment
Stations that have been featured in Bollywood movies
Whether it’s the classic ‘Jaa Simran Jaa’ scene in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge (DDLJ) or the havoc unleashed in Ratlam in Jab We Met, train stations have been part of some of the iconic scenes in Bollywood films ever since. decades. . Today we take a look at some of the popular stations where movies have been filmed. By Anouchka Goel
Bollywood movies are probably the reason so many of us dream of a dramatic, happy ending. Through these films, we believe in the power of love, romance, and everything in between. It is these films that also made us discover the natural and architectural beauty of India. From mountains to lakes, rivers and oceans, all landscapes have found their way into the movies, as have ancient temples and forts.
Bollywood films have also shown us how simplistic scenes shot on trains and in stations can be. These stories take you through both emotion and nostalgia and make you want to hop on a train and embark on an intriguing journey.
So, if you are looking for inspiration, check out these train stations in India that have been featured in movies and take an emotional journey.
Stations and trains that have been featured in movies
Apta
Apta is one of the most beautiful railway stations in India. The resort overlooks hills on one side, while the other side has a flat road. That’s not all – the resort is only a few hours drive from Mumbai, making it an easily accessible, beautiful and serene place to photograph. No wonder, then, that Apta has been featured in several Bollywood films including Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge (Jaa Simran Jaa’s iconic dialogue was shot here), Rank of Basanti and Khakhi.
Terminus Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
Mumbai is heaven for those who want to see stunning Victorian architecture. The city, especially South Bombay, boasts of architectural marvels, quaint English-style lanes and old-world charm. Among them is the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The station is always bustling with travellers, whether those boarding the Mumbai Local or those alighting after crossing various states on overnight trains. Among the films shot here is Ra.Aand the station can also be seen in broadcasts (Modern Love Bombay), commercials and photo shoots all the time.
Ratlam Junction
Who would have thought that a small town mostly visible on rail maps and popular for its sev (ratlami sev) would become so popular? This is exactly what happened when one of the defining scenes of Jab we met was shot at Ratlam Junction. This is where Geet (Kareena Kapoor Khan) misses her train for the second time, and it is the starting point of the romance between her and Aditya (Shahid Kapoor). The scene may have lasted a few minutes, but it has since been imprinted in the minds of viewers.
Kalyan Junction
Chennai Express follows its protagonists Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) and Meenamma (Deepika Padukone). The two meet on a train (romantic, isn’t it)? and fall in love. The sequence where they meet is shot at Kalyan Junction, and the story continues through their train journey and beyond. Oh and, it’s a real train you can hop on to get to Chennai from Mumbai, passing through beautiful places!
Shimla toy train
Among the UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Northern India, the Kalka-Shimla Railway is a popular must-do route for its stunning mountain views. The train journey has been featured in many films, including Jab we metand in the classic song of yesteryear Mother Sapno Ki Rani from the movie Aradhna. Board the train from Kalka and immerse yourself in the vast landscapes, rugged Himalayas and leafy forest floor!
Darjeeling Toy Train and Station
Darjeeling is an ideal location for film shoots, given its strategic location, tea gardens and general surroundings. The hill station has been the backdrop for films such as Hand Hoon Naa, barfi and many others. Darjeeling’s little train, as well as the station, were featured in parineetaand the scene in Hand Hoon Na when SRK gets off the train on a steam-covered platform was filmed here. The railways are among the UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Mountain Railways and are one of the most scenic journeys in India.
Ooty Train (Nilgiri Mountain Railway)
An article about railways and stations in movies is incomplete without a mention of Ooty train and station. The all-time classic, Chaiyya Chaiyyafrom the movie Dil Se.., was photographed on top of this train and made us want to experience the same journey as SRK. The train, which crosses the mountains, passes through several tunnels and tight turns, making it a trip worth every minute of your time.
Hero and featured image: an image from the film
|
