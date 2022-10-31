Actor Steve Martin talks about his collection of Australian Indigenous art – ARTnews.com

Actor and comedian Steve Martin has long had a passion for collecting art – he even ranked on the ART news List of Top 200 collectors on several occasions in the 1990s. More recently it has focused on works made from the 1970s onwards by contemporary Australian Aboriginal artists. With his wife Anne Stringfield, he purchased works by Bill Whiskey Tjapaltjarri, Timo Hogan, Carlene West, Warlimpirrnga Tjapaltjarri and Doreen Reid Nakamarra, among others.

Some of the works he owns have been exhibited in unsold exhibits at Gagosian venues in New York and Beverly Hills, California. More recently, six pieces from his collection were presented to the National Arts Club in New York for an exhibition which ended on October 27.

To learn more about the exhibition and its collection, ART news joined Martin, National Arts Club Executive Director Ben Hartley, and exhibit curator Robert Yahner for a guided tour. This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

ARTnews: How did the show come together?

Steve Martin: Well, first off let me say that Robert and Ben did a great job with this. It couldn’t have looked better. It’s an unusual gathering because it’s work later. This work has not really been seen. But how far do you want to go?

As far as you want to go back.

Martin: My wife and I loaned photos to the Australian Consul General’s residence [in New York], in combination with images from the Wilkerson collection, which are earlier images. When I say earlier, it means 1970 because the whole movement didn’t really start until the 1970s. And then, is it true that you saw it there?

Ben Hartley: I saw it there and thought, my God, it would be amazing if we could bring some of the works here. And because our fall theme revolves around “Think Global: New Visions, New ideas”. And the fact that it was contemporary work that followed a very old tradition is something that was very appealing.

Martin: Yeah, I thought that would be good, especially a little show like this, which is concise. And you’re not trying to make too big a statement.

Robert Yahner: Yeah, I think that’s the beauty of this show that it’s so minimal.

Doreen Reid Nakamara, Untitled2007, installation view, at the National Arts Club, New York. Photo Jane Kratochvil

When did you first become interested in Western Australian art?

Martin: That was about seven years ago. It all started with a photo by this artist, Warlimpirrnga Tjapaltjarri. I just really liked it, bought it and hung it in our house for several years. I really had no idea there was a whole big funnel going up that way in her story. Then, through other places, I slowly started to see that there was quite a movement, and I started to say “Wow!” Like I said, I had never really seen anything like it before. And they were available, which is one aspect of the art world now that’s the opposite – most things aren’t available. And I liked them. I thought they were great.

What was the experience of living with these works?

Martin: My mind goes to the Rothko Chapel. There are those things that loom in the room and create a calming environment. There is a lot to look at, as in any good painting. They make you feel like you are somewhere special.

So the collection started with an image. How did one image lead to the next, then to the next?

Martin: A lot of it was on the internet – this rabbit hole, “Look at this, look at this, look at this.” But there is a learning curve. I met the right people who helped me. I never really helped before if I liked it I might look it up [myself]. It was harder to research, and it’s more complicated to understand. There is an indigenous element that is very specific – dream contexts – which is almost inaccessible [to outsiders]. And that goes back thousands and thousands of years. Some knowledge is obscure and private. It actually became an industry for a group of people who were suffering, and they started to have an income.

And the collection has just taken off. I just found them – you can’t identify them. I think what makes good paintings is that you can’t quite pin them down. Sometimes I rent a room, hang them up and look at them, just to see the pictures. You don’t see them when you buy them. You buy them from an image, because they are in Australia. When you get them, they look great, but you have to see them on the wall, in context.

We met an artist, Yukultji Napangati, and had one of her paintings hung. She was very involved in her own painting. She would touch it. It was almost like she was reliving it – not so much the experience of painting it as the experience of what the picture is about. I see them as narrative abstractions. These works contain stories, places, journeys, incidents. And the incidents are often mythical or real.

Carlene West, Tjitjiti2015. Photo Jane Kratochvil

How did you choose these six works presented in the exhibition?

Yahner: Steve invited us to his home, and I was overwhelmed by what was hanging on the walls. But then he started giving us prints of what’s in the collection…

Martin: This is a new feature for me. [Laughs.] I never organized anything, but I thought: it must be organized.

Yahner: I brought all the prints back here and started going through them. Those big black and white canvases by Timo Hogan and Carlene West, it’s so exciting when you see something new.

Martin: And because those haven’t really been shown, it’s an aspect of the art that’s still kind of underground. For example, the story of Warlimpirrnga Tjapaltjarri and Yukultji Napangati is fantastic. They are both members of the Pintupi Nine, nine people from a family group who lived in the [Australian] desert that had not entered [from the desert]. A relative came out to see if he wanted to come in. They were suffering. There was no water. There was no food, it was a drought. And they decided to come, and within 10 years Warlimpirrnga and Yukultji were major artists.

Warlimpirnga Tjapaltjarri, Marwa WTn/a Photo Jane Kratochvil

This work by Bill Whiskey Tjapaltjarri, Rockholes and country near the Olgas (2008), is so beautiful and so different from the other works presented here.

Martin: The bang here really brings out the color. I thought of it as a monochrome image. When we were talking about black and white, I said, “Well, that’s almost black and white”, but it is not at all. Look at the underlay, it’s such a colorful underlay. What is he thinking? The kind of sand in the lower right—I don’t even know if you even think of it that way—and the black shapes, and the red ones. And he was 88 when he did that. When I was younger, I traveled from, say, California to New Mexico, and you always thought of the desert as monochromatic. But when you go through it, it gets like this. It becomes so colorful and alive. You can’t believe the range of colors.

How do you think these works interact with each other?

Martin: Some of these images are still new to us, so I’m still getting to know them. But the National Arts Club did some research, and some of the information is new to me. That Timo Hogan was inspired by Carlene West. Carlene was painting one way, with tight dots. But then she started to develop dementia, and the [brushstrokes] started to relax. And that’s just an explosion of thought to the canvas. I just have these two by Carlene. They are rare, especially in this late period.

Timo Hogan, Baker Lake2020, installation view, at the National Arts Club, New York. Photo Jane Kratochvil

About how many works are part of this collection? And do you continue to actively collect?

Martin: We have a hundred. Once you have a hundred, it’s hard to improve. Good photos are getting rarer – and I’m not trying to get 200. In fact, I really enjoyed lending the photos because we have so many now, and we can only hang a limited number .

You just can’t get excited and go buy them. You need to understand provenance issues as these are not fakes. But there are pictures. They don’t consider provenance well because they are made outside of the community. Usually, even if they are written by the artists, their quality is lower. And for community support, make sure they come from the community art gallery. It is as much a question of ethics as of quality.

Was it a huge learning curve?

Martin: It was. You just want the line to come back to the right place.

And would you say it’s your passion now?

Martin: Yes. It really is a collection. The other things are just some pictures we have. I just love seeing these photos.

Why is this important to you?

Martin: Well, why do we see pictures? I like the idea of ​​surprise, especially for the public who says Oh!