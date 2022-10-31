Rishab Shetty says no Bollywood actor can play his role in Kantara

Rishab Shetty not only directed Kantara but also starred in it. The Kannada film was a sleeper hit, beating several Hindi films with bigger budgets at the box office. In a recent interview, when Rishab was asked which Bollywood actor could play his role in a possible Hindi remake of the film, the actor-director said he couldn’t imagine anyone from the industry. can do it. Read also : Rishab Shetty quit eating non-vegetarian 20-30 days before Kantara filming

Kantara is a thriller rooted in the folklore of coastal Karnataka, integrating issues of land politics and man versus nature with faith around local demigods called Daivas. The film was well received by critics and was also commercially successful. In a month since its release, it has become one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2022 and the second-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Rishab was asked which Bollywood actor could reprise his role if the film was to be remade in Hindi. Rishab replied, I don’t know. I can’t think of anyone because I don’t know how I would explain this to another actor. I am emotionally connected to the Daiva Kola sequence. I can’t even explain how I did it myself because it’s an emotional and spiritual journey. You must believe it. We have seen all of this since we were children.

Rishab clarified that he was not denigrating the talent of Bollywood actors. There are a lot of good actors here, but this character of Shiva, I can’t imagine anyone playing him, he added.

Kantara was originally released in Kannada on September 30. Initial positive reaction to the film across India led the makers to release Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam dubbed versions two weeks later. As of October 31, the film has done more 250 crore worldwide. The dubbed versions alone represent more than 50 crores of that figure.