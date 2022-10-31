Lee Ji-han: 24-year-old South Korean actor died in crowd crush in Seoul, agency confirms





South Korean actor Lee Ji-han was among 154 people who died in the crush of crowds in Itaewon, Seoul on Saturday (October 29). At least 132 other people are said to be injured, 37 of them in serious condition, with fears the death toll could rise further. An estimated 100,000 people had gathered in the city’s nightlife district for Halloween celebrations when the fatal crash occurred. On Sunday, October 30, acting agencies 935 Entertainment and 9ato Entertainment confirmed that Lee was killed in the disaster. It is true that Lee Ji-han died as a result of the Itaewon accident on October 29, the agencies said in an official statement (via XSportsNews and translated by Soompi). We also hoped it wasn’t true, and we were very shocked to hear the news. The family is currently suffering immense grief, so we are very cautious. May he rest in peace. The 24-year-old actor was known for appearing on the reality show Produce 101. He made his acting debut in the 2019 web series Today was another day Nam Hyunand was also set to star in the next season of the MBC drama Kkokdu Season. 935 Entertainment also shared a tribute to the late actor on Instagram. Please send a warm farewell to [Lee]who left us too soon, they wrote. We will remember Lee, who shone magnificently with his passion for acting. In the aftermath of the tragedy, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a period of national mourning, which is to last until Saturday November 5. You can keep up to date with the latest related developments here.

