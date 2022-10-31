Students Uncover Spooky Halloween Mysteries at ‘Doheny After Dark’

Doheny After Dark saw several students working together to solve Halloween mysteries in a variety of languages, as well as exploring and learning about the Doheny library. (Alicia Liu | Daily Trojan)

Imagine standing in an old library on a cold fall evening. Under the dim, soft lights, one can hear spooky music and low whispers coming from afar. Flip through the pages of a vintage book, decipher the author’s handwritten message or learn about the tragedy that haunted the master of the rugby school in 1856.

Co-hosted Thursday by the History Department of Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences and USC Libraries, Doheny After Dark was a Halloween-themed case-solving experience for history buffs and the adventurers. The event took place at the Doheny Memorial Library and took attendees on a journey through time to uncover the mysteries of the past.

During this journey, participants collaborated in teams and attempted to solve eight cases, each related to one or more ancient books or documents related to this year’s theme: witchcraft. Students could peruse various copies of Shakespeares Macbeth or read early writings regarding demonic illusions or spells and poisons. In another challenge, students had to identify the owners of two locks of hair, which are often believed to have magical qualities and are often kept after death to preserve the memory of those who have passed away.

In order to find more evidence, students must also find clues scattered in different places that are often not very visible in the library. One such place was the libraries, which hold the majority of Dohenys’ collections. Students can access this area through the door behind reception and take the elevator to the different levels. However, unlike Dohenys’ top study spaces, such as the Los Angeles Times Reference room, stacks of books remain largely unknown to many USC students.

Associate History Professor Lindsay ONeill was one of the main organizers of the event and mentioned that she had a group of students who didn’t know where the stacks of books were or that they existed. Therefore, she said that Doheny After Dark is meant to be fun, but it’s also meant to be educational, and [help you] know your local library.

The highlight of the event was the diversity of publications chosen from USC’s Special Collections. In addition to books, film scripts and play scripts, an anthology of letters was also distributed to attract participants with various interests. The texts were not all written in English and some of the original works were presented in languages ​​such as French, German and Latin. Although students were allowed to search for translations online, deciphering these different forms of writing and understanding different languages ​​required participants to be patient and accurate. The process of identifying language and locating clues in texts also brought valuable practice to their attention and focus on detail.

ONeill hopes the event will help students learn more about the resources available in Special Collections. According to the USC Libraries website, USC Special Collections oversees the university’s primary source collections, including archives, manuscripts, historical photographs, and rare books. These materials can serve as primary sources for students, faculty, and others to carry out research and creative projects. ONeill said she and Special Collections supporters want to open more parts of Special Collections to students.

One of the Special Collections Librarians is really into Halloween, and we thought, wouldn’t it be cool if we could host a Halloween event? O’Neill said. And so we decided that instead of just pulling objects and having a few Halloween-related objects for the students to look at, it would be more interesting if we could turn it into a series of challenges and make it more interactive and fun. .

Participating students such as Bella Shahani also had a good experience at Doheny After Dark. Shahani, a young history student, heard about the event both through email and Instagram, enjoyed being in the special collections, and found the Halloween theme really interesting.

I think it’s fun! It’s a good way to meet new people, Shahani said of the event, and to collaborate with others during the challenge.

Valeria Huerta, an undecided sophomore, expressed her fondness for the event, including determining clues to look for and answering questions by consulting ancient books. Her favorite part was exploring other parts of the library.

I really liked when we have to search for the book, like we have the book here and we have to go through the piles of books to find the book and find the note, Huerta said. I guess we really have to come together as a team.

This was the third year since Doheny After Dark launched, and ONeill hopes it will become an annual event and expand the size of the challenge.

I like when I can use the bigger library more so if I can find things that’s cool [the event] will likely remain relatively similar, she said. My great hope is that we can continue to offer [Doheny After Dark] year after year, so it becomes an annual event.