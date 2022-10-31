Korean Entertainment Industry Delays Events Following Seoul Mob Tragedy – Deadline





South Korea’s entertainment industry has postponed several events following the tragic mob surge that killed more than 150 people in Seoul’s Itaewon district on Saturday night. The country is in a week-long mourning period. Among the reported dead is 24-year-old actor Lee Ji-han who rose to prominence as a contestant on the Mnet audition show, Produce 101. His agency, 935 Entertainment, wrote on Instagram that he “became a star in the sky and left us”, although he did not specifically refer to the events of Saturday evening. A representative told XsportsNews, “It is true that Lee Ji-han died in an accident in Itaewon on the 29th,” according to a translation by Korean pop culture site Soompi. Lee Ji-han (credit 935 Entertainment) The actor was would have set to appear in upcoming MBC series Season of Kkokdu and had finished filming her scenes in September. His other credits include web series Today was another Nam Hyeon day. Overall, the local industry is upset following the tragedy. According to local reports, broadcasters are skipping this week’s episodes of their entertainment programs. Speak Korea JoongAng Daily, schedules are likely to remain provisional until the end of the mourning period. The Korea Timetables said the production team of the next film plastic menwith Ma Dong-seok (aka Don Lee), postponed his press conference, while actors from Confessionwhich came out last weekend, canceled a guest viewing event. Big Hit Music also announced that promotions scheduled for the release of BTS star Jin’s debut single “The Astronaut” have been postponed. A lyric video was due out today, and Big Hit said they will now set a later date. [] 10 30-31 .

10/30 12PM (KST) Listening evening at the head of the station

10/31 0AM (KST) The Astronaut Lyric Video . . . – BTS_official (@bts_bighit) October 30, 2022 YG Entertainment, which represents artists such as Blackpink, is also temporarily postponing the promotion schedule and content releases for its acts. JoongAng Daily further reported that the Korea Music Content Association has announced that it will postpone its Moving the World with Music festival, which was scheduled to take place in Busan on Thursday and Friday. Other canceled events include the Busan One Asia Festival K-pop concert and Peakbox 22-03. Amusement parks and department stores have also suspended Halloween events. On Saturday night, 154 people were killed and at least 103 others injured after they were run over in a narrow alley in Seoul’s nightlife district, Itaewon, as thousands flocked to the area for Halloween. The New York Times reports that more than 100 of those killed were in their twenties. Actress Jamie Lee Curtis was among those who paid tribute to those lost lives: A terrible tragedy in Seoul. The loss of so many young people enjoying the freedom to celebrate together again. As we gather in our own groups, in our Halloween way, hold them and their families close. — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) October 29, 2022

