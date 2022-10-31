James Gray defends casting non-Jewish actors as Jewish characters





James Gray Photo : Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for FLC The new film from director James Gray armageddon time is inspired by his childhood in 1980 Queens, with Banks Repeta playing a young version of him and Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong playing his parents. One casting decision that has caused some controversy, however, is for Anthony Hopkins to play Grays’ Jewish grandfather since Hopkins himself is not Jewish. It’s something that has come up a lot in recent years, like with Sarah Silverman accusing Showtime of Jewface casting non-Jewish Kathryn Hahn to play Joan Rivers, but Gray won’t hear it. Talk with The New York Times about the film and the kind of stories it tells, Gray said he was very offended by the idea that someone like Hopkins shouldn’t be playing a Jewish character. He says it makes him think people just want a character that reads as stereotypically Jewish, but he says, that’s not how my grandfather was. And I’m Jewish. He adds, I reserve the right to choose someone like Anthony Hopkins, on the grounds that at some point we have to recognize that our whole function as artists is to try to enter into someone’s consciousness. another and to find compassion and to find something of emotional power in doing that. The film is partly about the character of James Gray (his name is Paul) and his friend Johnny (Jaylin Webb), who is black, and the different way they are treated when arrested for stealing something at school. Gray says that the criticism he throws at would be valid if he was the one trying to tell the story from Johnny’s point of view, but that’s not the case and it would be stupid if he did. But it’s my story, he says, and you don’t have to say my story has value, but it’s a different review. Basically, he’s saying that since the movie is about his own life and he’s doing it, he reserves the right to cast whoever he wants.

