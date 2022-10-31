Saba Azad completes the filming of Minimum – Planet Bollywood





While audiences have just witnessed enough Saba Azad acting performances during her last outing, they are still eager to watch her more in the future. While the actress is currently enjoying the success of Rocket Boys, she keeps wrapping up her next movies. A few days ago, the actress wrapped filming for ‘Song Of Paradise’ and now she has good news for her fans as she also wrapped filming for her upcoming movie ‘Minimum’. While taking to her social media, the actress shared the latest glimpse of the make-up room, capturing herself in the mirror. Mentioning the name of her character from the film, Goodbye Laurie – she noted a note for the team in the caption – “And it’s a photo wrap for #minimumthefilm

Goodbye Laurie it was a pleasure playing you!! I can’t wait for your eyes to meet our little movie!!

All my love to the wonderful team @rumanamolla @shiladityabora @poojasgupte @geetanjalikulkarniofficial @namitdas @platoononefilms @ellanar_films @shilpi.agarwal

A passing thought in response to a pressing question I get asked very often yes it’s an old cellular device – no I’m not about to get a new one anytime soon and damn about to grow old again. I’m going to keep this thing until it can’t be fixed and/or I lose it!! I’m not particularly into collecting new items when the old works great, but that’s me – feel free to spend your hard-earned as you please

That’s it for today’s useless trivia!!

Shade Samachar Samapt!!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad) Additionally, Saba is a hub of many talents as apart from acting, she is a brilliant singer. She takes a very active interest in bringing her various talents to her fans and has also actively participated in live concerts. On the work side, the actress is impatiently awaiting the release of Minimum where we will see her slip into the role of a Frenchwoman. The actress is ready to entertain everyone through her role in Minimum.

