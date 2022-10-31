Weekly Recap: VDW Trailer and Everything That Happened in Bollywood





Phew! It’s been a hectic week and we’re SO glad it’s about to end. But wait, not yet. Before having a relaxed weekend, you should catch up on everything happening in Bollywood this week. As Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fans waited impatiently Veere Di Marriage trailer, veteran choreographer Saroj Khan received a lot of flak for her remark on the casting couch, and Deepika Padukone opened up about her depression at the TIME 100′ gala. omerta Trailer The second trailer from director Hansal Mehta omerta released this week. With Rajkummar Rao. The film traces the journey of a criminal mastermind, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh. At a recent event in Nagpur, veteran choreographer Saroj Khan, in a bizarre statement, normalized casting couch culture in the film industry. When asked to comment on Sri Reddy’s allegations about the Telugu film industry, Saroj said it has been happening for ages, both in the film industry and in government. Not only that, she placed the blame on the women and said it was up to them whether they wanted to give in or trust their talent. It didn’t sit well with social media users and they called her out for her statement. She quickly apologized and said she had been misinterpreted. Sanju teasing The long-awaited teaser for actor Sanjay Dutt’s biopic finally dropped earlier this week. This film will mark the return of director Rajkumar Hirani after a long hiatus of four years. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role and is set to release on June 29, 2018. Ranveer Singh rapped with Divine Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh stars Gully Boy’s the filming schedule is over and to celebrate, the team has planned a closing party. Rapper Divine, Alia, Ranveer, Zoya Akhtar and Shweta Bachchan Nanda partied together at a Mumbai nightclub. The highlight of this event was a video of Ranveer rapping with Divine that surfaced on the internet soon after. ICYMI, watch the video here: Veere Di Marriage trailer The Shashanka Ghosh Trailer Veere Di Marriage, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, dropped this week and, on the face of it, the movie looks like it’s going to be fun. It revolves around the lives of four girlfriends, who face problems in their respective relationships, trying to figure out life. *Major sex and the city vibes* Deepika Padukone on depression at the TIME 100′ gala Recently, we told you about Deepika being part of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world list. She went to attend the publication’s gala on April 24 and even opened up about her battle with depression on that very public stage. Read iDiva for the latest Bollywood news, fashion looks, beauty and lifestyle.

