KGF, RRR and 5 other South Indian movies Bollywood should never do again

Bollywood’s obsession with remakes continues to put off Indian audiences who are tired of seeing the same story told over and over again. Call it laziness on the part of filmmakers or lack of originality, it’s a trend that needs to stop if the Hindi film industry is to return to its glory days.

This year, the top five grossing films were original films, not remakes. This should be a big message for Bollywood filmmakers who are constantly on the lookout for movies to remake. Most of them are remakes of hit Telugu and Tamil movies. However, with the rise of OTT, most people have easy access to the original movies and therefore have no interest in spending more money on a low-quality remake.



Here are seven blockbuster South Indian movies of 2022 that Bollywood should never remake for its own good:

1.Kantara





Films of Hombale

The Kannada film created waves with its unique concept and became the highest-grossing Kannada film. He replaced both KGF movies to make this record.

In an interview with India timeRishab Shetty, kantaraThe director and lead actor shared that he doesn’t want the film picked up for a remake. He said, To play such characters, you have to believe in roots and culture. There are many great actors in the Hindi film industry that I look up to. But I’m not interested in remakes.



2. KGF series





Films of Hombale

Due to the great success of KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2, a large part of the Indian public is familiar with the franchise and has probably seen both films. The Hindi dubbed version of KGF: Chapter 2 was also one of highest grossing hindi movies This year. Therefore, if Bollywood ever decided to remake these films, it would be a big loss since the film would have lost its novelty factor.

3. RRR





Pen India Limited

RRR became a global hit with Hollywood actors and filmmakers praising the film even before it created the buzz of the Oscars. Although the film was initially released in Telugu, its Hindi dubbed version was soon made available on OTT platforms. As KGF, most people in India (and even abroad) have already seen this movie. Doing it again would be a terrible idea since everyone already knows the story of this movie.

4. Vikram





Kamal Hassan Instagram

by Kamal Hassan VikramName was yet another box office winner in 2022 and a sequel to Kamal Hassans 1986 film of the same name. Due to its popularity, this Tamil film should never be picked up for a remake by Bollywood as the suspense it contains as an action thriller will be lost. Also, it’s hard to imagine anyone else like the macho agent Vikram except for Kamal Hassan.

5. Sarkaru Vaari Paata





Mythri Movie Makers

Made on a budget of Rs 60 crore, this Telugu movie grossed Rs 230 crore worldwide, becoming one of the biggest hits of 2022. Starring Mahesh Babu in the male lead role, Sarkaru Vaari Paata had an old-school story of a man fighting for his rights while winning over a girl and reforming the villain along the way. Despite the fact-to-death formula, the film became a super hit. Doing it again wouldn’t bring anything new to the audience in terms of story or concept.

6. Bimbisara





NTR Arts

A king who has the ability to time travel from 500 BC to today’s Hyderabad is not a common story told in movies. BimbisaraThe concept was quite unique and maybe that’s why the film was able to make an impression on people. Although this Telugu film was not as successful as RRRchances are a Bollywood remake will ruin it by adding unnecessary drama and intrigue, stripping it of its original charm.

7. Sita Ramam





Vyjayanthi Movies

Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmans Sita Ramam was made on a paltry budget of Rs 20-30 crores but collected over Rs 105 crores at the box office. The simple love story struck a chord with people who hadn’t seen such a movie in a long time.

Asked about a Hindi remake for Sita Ramam, Dulquer Salmans position was clear:

To play such characters, you have to believe in roots and culture. There are many great actors in the Hindi film industry that I look up to. But I’m not Even before I became an actor, I knew then that if there’s a classic movie, if the movie is really loved, it’s a huge hit, don’t touch it… Sorry, I don’t think this is a movie that can be remade, honestly. Whenever we like a classic movie, I don’t think you should do a sequel or do anything.



He added, Just because it’s loved and so well made, you can’t milk it. It’s like the story of the golden egg. You cannot kill the goose.