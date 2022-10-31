‘Twilight’ Star Kellan Lutz, Crime Thriller ‘What Remains,’ Joins Premiere Entertainment AFM (Exclusive) Sales List | New





Los Angeles-based Premiere Entertainment Group (PEG) Acquired International Sales Rights to AFM for Murderous Mystery Thriller What’s left with Kellan Lutz, Cress Williams and Anne Heche in one of his last roles. The story follows a recently paroled convict (Lutz, of Dusk franchise) who returns to the small town where he committed murder as the local sheriff (Heche, six days seven nights, Walk the dog) is investigating another mysterious homicide that may be linked. The town pastor (Williams), whose wife was murdered, crosses paths with the parolee and is forced to reconcile his pain and anger with forgiveness. Marcus Gladney Jr., Stelio Savante and Juliana Destefano round out the key cast. Nathan Scoggins directed from his original screenplay. The film was produced by Ralph Winter who produced blockbusters such as the x-men, The Fantastic Four and star trek. Korey Scott Pollard and Sean Doherty are executive producers, and Dohertys Sharpened Iron Studios co-financed the film. The cast and crew of What’s left made this movie wholeheartedly, Scoggins said. Looking for a partner to help us sell the film internationally, I was hoping for the same passion. Carlos and the Premiere team have matched our passion with theirs, and I’m thrilled to work with them. What’s left deals with universal themes of forgiveness and redemption; I am thrilled that audiences around the world are experiencing this story. We are thrilled to team up with Nathan and bring this gripping murder mystery to our international buyers,” said Carlos Rincon, SVP of Acquisitions at PEG. The film resonated with me on a deeply spiritual level as it tackled heavy issues involving our ability to forgive even the worst of sins like murder. Elias Axume and Carlos Rincon brokered the deal on behalf of PEG with Scoggins. PEG AFM sales list includes in-house productions Pale with Kellan Lutz and Shrapnel with Jason Patric, both in post-production.

