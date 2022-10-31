Amazon hosts daily sports broadcasts – The Hollywood Reporter





After getting a slice of the NFL broadcast pie, Amazon is now looking to expand its sports programming with a slate of talk shows. The 12-hour block of shows, set to launch on November 1, will feature hosts such as former ESPN presenter Cari Champion, Australian tennis commentator Rennae Stubbs and former Bleacher Report host Master Tesfatsion . Embassy Row, the production company run by Danger! executive producer (and co-host of the football podcast and TV show Men in blazers) Michael Davies, produces the programming. The aim is to showcase up-and-coming talent in front of the camera and a “positive and uplifting view of sports” as opposed to the format based on arguments about big players like ESPN and Fox Sports 1, Amazon Marie’s global sports video vp Donoghue told the New York Postwho broke the news first. It could also serve as a signal to other sports leagues that Amazon intends to solidify its presence as a player in the televised sports business. The tech and retail giant has rights to the NFL Thursday night football franchise for the next decade and also offers packages for the WNBA and the National Women’s Soccer League (through its Twitch platform) in the United States, tennis and the Premier League in the United Kingdom, a handful of competitions in the best league of French football, Ligue 1, and UEFA Champions League matches in Italy and Germany. The next big rights packages that could be in play are for NASCAR, whose deals with NBC and Fox run through 2024, and the NBA, which is up for renewal after the 2024-25 season (ESPN and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports hold the current straight). What Amazon Talk Shows Go not characteristic, at least not at first, are the highlights of the previous day’s competition, fostering what Donoghue described as “deeper and more interesting conversations” about sport and culture. The shows will be available for free on Prime Video and other Amazon-owned platforms. The daily schedule is as follows (every hour ET): 8am-10am: Hello Sports Talk, hosted by Madelyn Burke and Ben Lyons. A replay will take place at 10 a.m.

Noon-2 p.m.: The Cari Champions Show.

2 p.m.-4 p.m.: Sports Talk Game Breakershosted by comedians Eitan Levine and Drexton Clemons.

4-5 p.m.: From the office of Master Thosted by Tesfatsion.

5-6 p.m.: power hourhosted by Stubbs.

6-7 p.m.: Greatest Hour Ever (GHOAT)highlighting an hour of previous programming that day.

7-8 p.m.: Plan Bhosted by Hana Ostapchuk and Jason Spells, featuring clips from the day’s shows and other sports and pop culture talk. All shows will be available on demand after their live broadcast.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/amazon-sports-talk-shows-1235251982/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos