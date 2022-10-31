Bob Dylans The Philosophy of Modern Song is a wild and colorful catalog of essays

Comment this story Comment

In his six decades of ubiquity in public life, Bob Dylan has manifested himself in many guises: Guthrie-loving roustabout, silver-tongued enfant terrible, dignified country-western crooner, world-weary gypsy, Evangelist of fire and brimstone, confused Artifact of the 80s, and finally the devious and shriveled trickster of his last triumphant years. Dylan’s penchant for personal transformation creates the eerie, almost mystical feeling that there isn’t just one person inhabiting the singer, but many, that somehow, the odd, enchanted boy of Minnesotas Iron Range contains all the multitudes of American music within its tiny frame. .

This notion of Dylan as an oracle serves as the backdrop for his new collection of essays, whose delightfully prodigious title, The Philosophy of Modern Song, is an ironic acknowledgment of his mythical status: Aristotle as an AM radio DJ. It features 66 brief vignettes of memorable sides cut by performers ranging from Jimmy Wages, also run by Sun Records, to 1940s multi-threat Perry Como, to Dylan’s old touring buddies, the Grateful Dead, to his musical heirs, like Elvis Costello and the Clash. Some of the analysis, which may already be loose, is accompanied by brief pieces that treat the songs as prompts for creative writing.

In keeping with the theme of his all-knowing zeal for song, Dylan betrays no sense there’s something odd about zigzagging between Jimmy Reed, Rosemary Clooney and Santana, himself a significant insight into the grand openings of his powers of expression.

This is Dylan’s first prose book since Chronicles: Volume One (2004), what was a surprisingly muscular display of prose writing whose sui generis voice seemed cobbled together from errant parts of Charles Portis, James Joyce and the Book of Revelation. (Collections of his words and his Nobel Prize acceptance speech have since been published.) Chronicles was a transporting mix of memoirs of fever dreams, stories of shaggy dogs, and bizarre philosophies that enshrined, impossibly , another way Dylan could surprise us.

Readers have been eagerly awaiting Chronicles: Volume Two, but The Philosophy of Modern Song is not that. Not remotely. While his previous book was decidedly austere in its presentation, evoking the monochromatic sobriety of a black and white Bergman film, this new looks more like Fellini. It abounds with color in old film stills, burlesque artwork and photos of the artists depicted inside, a visual banquet to accompany the eerie majesty of its essays.

And boy, are these essays weird. Longtime Dylan followers are accustomed to the peculiar cast that haunts his songs of scarlet women, jughead criminals, blind judges, hallowed wanderers and unscrupulous gamblers and they festoon those pages too.

Describing Webb Pierces There Stands the Glass (1953), Dylan extrapolates the sad song into something grim without remorse: the song’s narrator must vindicate and vindicate his whole being, he’s been betrayed by politicians at home, abandoned and double. He doesn’t remember ever having a soul, or if he did, he was long dead at the bottom of a lake.

Costello’s glam-noir Pump It Up (1978) is viewed with similar, delectable dread. The one-two punch, uppercut and punch, then get out fast and make runs. You broke the commandments and cheated. Now you’re going to have to back down, capitulate, and hand in your resignation. In its gnomic way, the haunted and hilarious hallways of The Philosophy of Modern Song offer the best insight yet into a crucial Dylan paradox: music is clearly his salvation, but music also seems to frighten him.

These essays are not all terrifying verdicts on the fate of a corrupt humanity. There are also history lessons! Charmingly, Dylan seems to have done a lot of research on the material covered, and maybe even dropped a little news here and there. Did you know that the inventor of the rhinestone-covered nudie costume was a Ukrainian Jew named Nuta Kotlyarenko who fled Russia before a Tsarist pogrom? The roots of country music run deeper than we imagine.

Writing about Kotlyarenko’s life, with a sly echo all its own, Dylan says: As with a lot of men reinventing themselves, the details get a little sketchy in places. Dylan has been interviewed thousands of times and has an established reputation for being somewhat surly and stubborn on that front. It is both right and it is not.

Often when asked about himself and his opinions, he’s kind of a pill: evasive, defensive, and often unpleasant. But when it comes to peers and ancestors in the songwriting field, the mood changes. He has always been thoughtful, insightful and exceptionally generous to those he shares the arena with.

The Philosophy of Modern Song is the great manifestation of this surge of praise. Dylan has his niggles, but it’s mostly a liturgy. Here are 66 examples of beauty, anxiety, and deliverance that, taken together, would make a satisfying last will and testimony, in the unlikely event that Dylan had death plans.

Fittingly, one of the best and most moving essays is a tribute to fellow outcast Transformer Little Richard. Dylan portrays Richard and his 1955 era game-changer Tutti Frutti. This appreciation examines the full playing field for otherworldly talent, shut-in gay, strictly Christian Richard Wayne Penniman of Georgia, and articulates the vast gifts that the psychic pain of a genius offers us:

He took speaking in tongues right out of the sweaty canvas tent and put it on the mainstream radio, even shouted like a holy preacher, which he was.

How many roads must a man take? A-wop-bop-a-loo-bop-a-wop-bam-boom.

Elizabeth Nelson is a critic, singer and composer. The latest release from his band, The Paranoid Style, is For Executive Meeting.

The Philosophy of Modern Song

By Bob Dylan. Simon & Schuster. 339 pages. $45