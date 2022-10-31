New This Week: Radcliffe Gets Weird, “Causeway” and Phoenix

By The Associated Press

Here’s a curated collection from the Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s coming to TV, streaming services, and music and video game platforms this week.

MOVIES

Elvis, Elton John and Freddie Mercury all got the biopic treatment. Now it’s finally Weird Al’s turn. Bizarre: The Story of Al Yankovic, Daniel Radcliffe plays parody pro throughout his life or, at least, a version of his life. Yankovic, himself, co-wrote and co-produced Weird,” directed by Eric Appel. And, as you’d expect, the White and Nerdy singer-songwriter fills the narrative with plenty of nodding satirical touches. to the usual conventions of the musical biopic, but it’s also full of surprises. my interview with Yankovic and Radcliffe, Yankovic said “Weird” is funny because it shouldn’t exist. Bizarre, Roku’s first original movie, premieres Friday via the streaming device.

Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) is on the case again. Netflix sequel Enola Holmes 2, beginning Friday, follows quickly the charming movie 2020 which adapted Nancy Springer’s book series and Arthur Conan Doyle’s spinoff. The sequel pairs young Holmes with her famous detective older brother (Henry Cavill) for a multi-threaded mystery that picks up some of the strands of the original (Helena Bonham Carter returns as Enola’s mother) while expanding on the terms of 19th century London factory work.

In her first starring role in four years, Jennifer Lawrence stars and produces Pavement, Lila Neugebauer’s drama about an American soldier named Lynsey (Lawrence) in rehab at his home in New Orleans after sustaining a brain injury while touring Afghanistan. A soft indie about trauma and recovery, Causeway is lifted by the warmth of Brian Tyree Henry, who plays a local mechanic with his own painful past who befriends Lynsey. Debuts Friday on Apple TV+.

AP screenwriter Jake Coyle

MUSIC

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie returns with their fourth studio album and it shows a lot of range. The singles of Me vs. Myself, which comes out on Friday, includes the languid Take photos, featuring Tory Lanez, a team with HER for the pop-leaning banger Playa and working with Roddy Ricch on BRO (Better Ride Out), with the lyrics: I came from the bottom, I came straight out of poverty/I had to look around to see who was with me and not with me. Boogie can also be heard as a guest star on Pink Sweat$’s sexy Lay Up N Chill, where the lyrics go: Sippin’ on that ros really gets you in your groove.

Few synth-pop bands can record at the Louvre in Paris, but Phoenix is ​​one of the lucky ones. Their 10-track Alpha Zulu, slated for release on Friday, was captured in a wing of the world-famous museum. The group’s first album since 2017, Ti Amo produced the single This evening, a catchy duet with Vampire Weekends Ezra Koenig that unites the band’s beautiful melodies with the strange lyrics that characterize them: Could I be the best to jump ahead/Your feet hurt less with moccasins. Other singles include All Eyes on Me and My Elixir and Winter solstice.

Ireland has given us so many great artists Sinad OConnor, U2, Niall Horan, Hozier and Glen Hansard. Dermot Kennedy may be the nations next big thing, judging by his sophomore album, Sonder. Kennedy, with her expressive voice and passionate songs, has amassed nearly 4 billion streams across all platforms and has Ireland’s best-selling debut album of this millennium, Without Fear. The singer-songwriter’s new album is preceded by the singles Dreamer, a piano ballad, and the wistful, soulful track Something to Someone.

AP entertainment writer Mark Kennedy

TELEVISION

George Lopez’s new sitcom is a family affair. In NBC Lopez vs. Lopez, the actor-comedian stars alongside his real-life offspring, Mayan Lopez. Their fictional versions of father and daughter are unlikely roommates with a rocky relationship. The 2002-07 comedy George Lopez remains one of the few Latino-led television hits, which continues to struggle to represent America’s second-largest ethnic or racial group behind non-Latino whites. Lopez vs. Lopez, with Selenis Leyva and Al Madrigal in the cast, debuts at 8 p.m. Eastern Friday.

Abrupt cancellations and unresolved storylines were once a common affront to viewers. Now other platforms can come to the aid of a truncated series, as is the case with Manifest. After NBC finished its three-season run, it redeemed itself in repeats on Netflix and earned the chance for a good finish. A total of 20 new episodes will air in two parts on the streaming service, with the first half on Friday. To sum up the premise: an airliner lands safely in New York after a rough flight, but the passengers’ relief vanishes when they realize that five years have passed in a matter of hours. Stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas and JR Ramirez are back for the big reveal we want, finally.

With patience, even an 18th century novel can get a TV prequel. It helps that the book at hand is Dangerous Liaisons, a tale of amorality adapted many times for stage and screen, including the Oscar-winning 1988 film. Starz Version presented as a bold prelude, Camille and Valmont are young, in love and in Paris as the revolution looms. Alice Englert and Nicholas Denton play the duo destined to become the architects of scandal and tragedy as, respectively, the Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont. Lesley Manville stars as the reigning Marchioness in the series, which kicks off at 9 p.m. on Sunday Eastern.

AP TV Writer Lynn Elber

VIDEO GAMES

Most people associate video games with fast-paced, over-the-top action, but there’s a huge following for mellow farming sims like Stardew Valley and Harvest Moon. Square-Enix At harvest aim for the middle ground. Of course, you can spend hours tending to your crops and chatting with your neighbors. But a growing threat looms over your bucolic town, and sooner or later you’ll have to put down the hoe and pick up a sword. The demo promises the kind of apocalyptic showdowns that Square is known for, after which your homemade zucchini is bound to be much more satisfying. Harvestella releases Friday, for PC and Nintendo Switch.

Lou Kesten

