‘Magpie Murders’ Season 1 Episode 3 Recap: Secrets Uncovered

This month we get a brand new show from MASTERPIECE: Magpie Murders. Featuring a mystery within a mystery and some truly delightful acting, this series is sure to be your new favorite thriller.

This week on Magpie killings, Susan explores the possibility that Alan was indeed murdered to cover up something printed in the last chapter of his manuscript. His gathering of information leads to a possible new motive: a secret that Alan left behind before his death. In the world of the manuscript, Pnd has new information about the life of Sir Magnus. Let’s talk about what Susan and Pnd found.

Susan’s Real Work

The episode begins with a flashback to what was likely the last time Susan had direct contact with Alan. Susan explains to him that he doesn’t need a long flashback to explain Pnd’s backstory in a Nazi prison camp. Alan wants Susan fired as editor, but we all know that didn’t happen.

Susan and her boss attend a meeting about the impending merger. They report that Magpie Murders is in progress but of course don’t reveal the missing chapter. The company people insist on announcing the deal, but Susan tells them she hasn’t made up her mind yet. We all know Susan won’t make up her mind until she finds the missing chapter.

After the meeting, Susan tells her boss that she couldn’t find any notes or drafts in Alan’s house. He tells her that the house name has been taken from Agatha Christie. It also tells the story of the last dinner he had with Alan. We find out that the restaurant requires a membership to eat there and that Alan had a few glasses of wine and champagne before the dispute over the title of the manuscripts caused the plates to be knocked over by the waiter. Susan hasn’t been officially invited to Alan’s funeral, but she and her boss agree to meet to go together.

Pnds Discoveries

Pnd and James’ first stop is to talk to Robert and Joy. Robert is still convinced that Pnd did not come to investigate the village gossip, but agrees to cooperate now that Sir Magnus is dead. Robert says Mary adored Sir Magnus because he sponsored Robert’s education and connected him with his current job at the garage. We find out that Roberts’ father left Mary dry. There is then a flashback to Robert as a child with his brother Sam. The only thing Robert refuses to tell Pnd about is the accident that caused Sam’s death, as the story is painful and probably unrelated to the recent murders . Robert also says that his mother constantly harassed him, which led to this village gossip in the first place.

Joy reveals that Mary was initially nice to her but turned very mean the second Robert said they were engaged and getting married in the near future. There is a flashback of Mary saying something horribly racist about interracial couples and threatening to stop the marriage. Pnd and James are surprised by this blatant bias, but many viewers expected this to be the real problem. After the interview, Joy tells Robert that he should have mentioned Sam’s death.

The village antique store is the next step for Pnd and James: tracing the jewelry stolen from the mansion will likely lead to the killer. There are fancy brooches on display in the window that look way too good for the rest of the environment. The owner, Mr Whiteley, says he cannot reveal who gave him the money because people are often silent about financial issues. Ms Whiteley claims the money came from a flea market. The investigators leave convinced of the stupidity of the Whiteleys by exhibiting stolen goods. It was starting to look like the burglary was a distraction from the murder, as real thieves allegedly sold the cash to a store miles from the crime scene.

After the antique shop, the gardener finally tells his side of the story. Sir Magnus blamed him for not stopping the robbery, so he was fired before the murder. He wasn’t there because he lives in the village. He also claimed that Mary and Sir Magnus were in love, but he rarely interacted with Mary.

Cut

Back in the real world, Andreas comes to Susan’s house. Susan tells her that Khan, the lawyer, didn’t have the papers, which she thinks were clearly stolen to cover up the secret inside. She also says Claire lied to her about not seeing the manuscript before Alan died. Andreas then tells him that his cousin has officially taken over the hotel and he has resigned from the school. Susan tells Andreas that she is not following him to Crete.

After Andreas leaves, Susan has another conversation with the apparition of Pnd. She finds relationships much harder to maintain than the logic of storytelling. Susan has re-read the manuscript and wonders why there is only one mention of Sir Magnus’ former maid, Mrs Darnley, being dismissed from the service. Pnd tells Susan that the details of the manuscript aren’t as important as why Alan wrote them in the first place.

three betrayals

Susan goes to the fancy restaurant to find the waiter who dropped the dishes. Lee Jaffery is an unpublished writer who has written four thrillers, as has Alan. He first met Alan in a writers’ workshop. He claims that Alan not only was rude to him, but also stole the idea for Magpie Murders from Jafferys’ unpublished studio works. In Jafferys’ novel The Slide the squire was also beheaded, the old nursery rhyme is mentioned, and the killer was the squire’s wife, who did it because she wanted to marry his tennis coach. Jaffery said he emailed Susan’s colleague Jemima about the plagiarism allegation, but she never responded. Susan returns to the office to investigate, only to find that Jemima quit because she got a new job. Jemima also claims that there were no errors in the copying of Alan’s manuscript. Susan’s boss doesn’t take the new plagiarism allegation seriously, but she’s convinced it must be a potential motive. Jaffery also knew where Alan lived, so he was added to the suspect list.

In the 1950s we see Lady Pye shouting at Sir Magnus about his bravery. Mary’s predecessor Mrs Darnley was clearly pregnant with Sir Magnus’ child and he concealed it. Lady Pye is so fed up that she slaps him and then says she would stab him if she could at that moment.

Meanwhile, while researching information about the manuscript, Susan also dodges several calls from Katie throughout the episode. Susan finally answers a Facetime call and her sister says their dad had a stroke. Katie tells Susan that he keeps asking for a visit. Susan refuses because he abandoned their family over 30 years ago and she doesn’t want to forgive or seek closure. The episode ends with the juxtaposition of Susan’s dying father and Sir Magnus’ anger at his wife confronting him with her betrayal.

What happens at Alan’s funeral? Who is Mrs. Darnley in the modern story? Well find out next week on Magpie killings.