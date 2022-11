Arts, culture and entertainment for the week of October 31 to November 6

LANSING, Michigan. Hello mid-Michigan! Are you ready to have fun this week? Many arts, cultural, and entertainment events take place in central Michigan. Monday night is Halloween, the perfect time to celebrate a little spooky fun with all of us. Trick-or-treating takes place in most central Michigan cities from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday. This includes Jackson, Lansing, Bath, Delta Township, Delhi Township, DeWitt, East Lansing, Eaton Rapids, Meridian Township and St. Johns. This coming Friday is the opening night of Shrek the Musical at the Portland Community Theater. Set in a sort of mythical land once upon a time, Shrek the Musical is the story of a hulking green ogre who, after being mocked and feared his whole life by everything that crosses his path, retreats to a green swamp. ugly to exist in happiness. insulation. It’s a hilarious musical where curses are reversed, monsters catch the girl, donkeys and dragons find love, and princesses come in all shapes and sizes. If you’re near Owosso on Friday, you might want to catch In Harmony A Musical Variety Show at the Lebowsky Center. The evening is a kick-off concert for the Raise Up Shiawassee fundraiser, and the public is invited. On Saturday evening, the Lansing Symphony Orchestra shines a light on some of the many avenues and inspirations music explored in the early 20th century. The program includes everything from the Prelude to The Afternoon of Fuan by Claude Debussy to the Firebird Suite by Igor Stravinsky. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. A unique partnership is taking place this weekend between MSUs Wharton Center and the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams, or FRIB for short. Titled Of Equal Place: Isotopes in Motion, it delves into research conducted at FRIB, while exploring themes that resonate in both nuclear physics and dance. The performance also highlights the contributions of youth, women, and people of color to science across a diverse cast in terms of age, ethnicity, and cultural backgrounds. The show starts at 1 p.m. Sunday. Also at the Wharton Center, Mummenschanz, the masked theater group, returns to celebrate its 50th anniversary by dazzling audiences of all ages in theaters around the world. The legendary visual theater troupe invites the public on a journey through its history and its future. The production will also include sketches featuring surprising new shapes and characters that capture Mummenschanz’s signature spirit of endless possibility and fun. Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News website . For more news in your area, go to In Your Neighborhood page on our website . Stay connected with us anytime, anywhere. Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closures, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecast. Follow us on twitter Like us on facebook

