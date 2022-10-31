Entertainment
Piet Mondrian: ‘New York City I’ painting has been hanging upside down for decades
The painting, titled “New York City I,” features Mondrian’s classic primary color palette and striking geometric lines. The Dutch artist produced a series of “New York City” paintings in 1941 and 1942 after moving to the city from Europe.
“New York City I” has long been shown with the thickest group of lines at the bottom of the frame, according to an exhibition catalog from the Kunstsammlung Nordrhein-Westfalen, the German gallery that acquired the painting in 1980. The museum hosts an exhibition devoted to the work of Mondrian.
But a photo of the work in Mondrian’s studio shows the painting with the orientation reversed suggesting that may be how the artist intended it to be shown.
It might be impossible to know for sure the correct orientation, says the museum catalog. The painter died in 1944.
Still, “if we follow the experiment and rotate New York City 1 180 degrees, we find that the image still ‘works’,” the museum claims in the catalog. “In fact, it works extremely well: the composition gains in intensity and plasticity.”
Flipping the painting makes it closer to “New York City”, another painting in the same series.
“The density of the bands along the upper edge gives the work a resemblance to its close relative ‘New York City,’ in which the area of greatest density is also located on the upper edge,” the museum explains in the catalog . “The blue stripes along the left, top, and bottom edges are now positioned in exactly the same places.”
The painting consisted of strips of painted tape that the artist laid on the canvas, likely planning to replace them by painting directly on the canvas later, according to the museum. And the upside-down orientation is consistent with Mondrian placing the strips from the top to the bottom of the canvas.
“An initial visual inspection confirmed the suspicion that on turning the canvas over, the adhesive strips on the top edge are flush with the edge of the image, while those on the bottom edge fade away, with bits missing here and there” , explains the museum in the catalog. “Assuming that Mondrian began by attaching the strips at the top, and, following the principle of gravity, unrolled them downwards to attach them to the bottom of the canvas, then the painting is indeed suspended upside down from its first exhibition in 1945.”
It is also possible, according to the museum, that “Mondrian rotated the image several times while working on it, in which case there would be no right or wrong orientation”.
This open quality may also have been part of a larger message about New York City itself.
“Perhaps this is the truly revolutionary feature of New York City 1: the fact that it can be read from any direction, like the map of a large city, with an open-minded attitude , moving all over the place at once, like couples dancing the boogie-woogie,” the museum writes.
For now, the painting will remain hanging in the direction it always has, museum curator Susanne Meyer-Bser said at a news conference opening the exhibit on Thursday. Turning it risks damaging it, and orientation confusion is now part of the object’s story.

