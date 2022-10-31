EA and Marvel Entertainment Announce Multi-Title Collaboration to Create Action-Adventure Games | NFL

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–October 31, 2022–
Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) announced today that it is working with Marvel on a long-term agreement to develop at least three new action-adventure games that will be available for consoles and PC. Each of these games will be its own original story set in the Marvel Universe, with the first title in development being a single-player, third-person Iron Man action-adventure game out of Motive Studios.
EA and Marvel Entertainment announce multi-title collaboration to create action-adventure games (Graphic: Electronic Arts)
“We’ve been lifelong fans of Marvel and their impressive leadership, so this is a remarkable moment for our developers as well as our players and fans,” said Laura Miele, COO at EA. We look forward to welcoming Marvel to the EA Creator Family and know that this collaboration will produce exceptional experiences for our players. We can’t wait to see how players react when they take on the role of Iron Man and do the amazing things this superhero is known for.
At Marvel, we strive to find best-in-class teams that can take our characters on heroic journeys in ways they’ve never seen before and collaborating with Electronic Arts will help us achieve that,” said Jay Ong, Executive Vice President of Marvel Games. We pride ourselves on being enthusiastic and creative collaborators with developers so they have the freedom to create something deeply unique and truly remarkable. The team at Motive is getting into it with their Iron Man video game and we can’t wait for players to learn more in the far future.
Developed in collaboration with Marvel, the Iron Man game will feature an original narrative that taps into the character’s rich history, channeling the complexity, charisma and creative genius of Tony Stark, and allowing players to experience what it’s like to really play as Iron Man. The team is led by Olivier Proulx, who brings his experience working on past Marvel titles like Marvels Guardians of the Galaxy, and is joined by a dedicated team of passionate industry veterans, including Ian Frazier, Malenn Lumineau and JF Poirier in the studio.
