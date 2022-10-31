EA and Marvel Entertainment Announce Multi-Title Collaboration to Create Action-Adventure Games | NFL





REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–October 31, 2022– Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) announced today that it is working with Marvel on a long-term agreement to develop at least three new action-adventure games that will be available for consoles and PC. Each of these games will be its own original story set in the Marvel Universe, with the first title in development being a single-player, third-person Iron Man action-adventure game out of Motive Studios. This press release is multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005104/en/ EA and Marvel Entertainment announce multi-title collaboration to create action-adventure games (Graphic: Electronic Arts) “We’ve been lifelong fans of Marvel and their impressive leadership, so this is a remarkable moment for our developers as well as our players and fans,” said Laura Miele, COO at EA. We look forward to welcoming Marvel to the EA Creator Family and know that this collaboration will produce exceptional experiences for our players. We can’t wait to see how players react when they take on the role of Iron Man and do the amazing things this superhero is known for. At Marvel, we strive to find best-in-class teams that can take our characters on heroic journeys in ways they’ve never seen before and collaborating with Electronic Arts will help us achieve that,” said Jay Ong, Executive Vice President of Marvel Games. We pride ourselves on being enthusiastic and creative collaborators with developers so they have the freedom to create something deeply unique and truly remarkable. The team at Motive is getting into it with their Iron Man video game and we can’t wait for players to learn more in the far future. Developed in collaboration with Marvel, the Iron Man game will feature an original narrative that taps into the character’s rich history, channeling the complexity, charisma and creative genius of Tony Stark, and allowing players to experience what it’s like to really play as Iron Man. The team is led by Olivier Proulx, who brings his experience working on past Marvel titles like Marvels Guardians of the Galaxy, and is joined by a dedicated team of passionate industry veterans, including Ian Frazier, Malenn Lumineau and JF Poirier in the studio. About Electronic Arts Electronic Arts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in interactive digital entertainment. The Company develops and provides online games, content and services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers. In fiscal year 2022, EA reported GAAP net revenue of approximately $7 billion. Based in Redwood City, CA, EA is known for its portfolio of high-quality, critically acclaimed brands such as EA SPORTS FIFA, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Madden NFL, Need for Speed, Titanfall, Plants vs. Zombies and F1. . More information about EA can be found at www.ea.com/news. EA SPORTS, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. All rights reserved. John Madden, NFL, FIFA and F1 are the property of their respective owners and are used with permission. About Marvel Entertainment Marvel Entertainment, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is one of the world’s premier character-based entertainment companies, built on a proven library of more than 8,000 characters featured in a variety of media for more than eighty years. Marvel uses its character franchises in entertainment, licensing, publishing, games and digital media. For more information, visit marvel.com. © 2022 WONDER Category: Company News Category: EA Studios Show source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005104/en/ CONTACT: Jino Talens Integrated Communications Director [email protected] 650-628-9111 KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT CINEMA & IMAGES CONSUMER ELECTRONICS CONSUMER TECHNOLOGY PUBLISHING OTHER COMMUNICATIONS CONSUMER MARKETING LICENSING (ENTERTAINMENT) ELECTRONIC GAMES SOURCE: Electronic Arts Inc. Copyright BusinessWire 2022. PUBLISHED: 10/31/2022 12:00 PM/DISC: 10/31/2022 12:01 PM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005104/en Hit! An email has been sent with a link to confirm the list subscription. Mistake! There was an error processing your request.

