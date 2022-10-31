Review: ‘Someday, Maybe’ sincerely embodies widow’s grief | Entertainment

Someday, Maybe by Onyi Nwabineli (Graydon House Books)
One day, maybe is a phrase that sums up hopes and fears without commitment. It’s an answer that lacks urgency, that stagnates in purgatory between yes and no.
Onyi Nwabinelis’ debut novel Someday, Maybe follows Eve Ezenwa-Morrow through the strange soup of depressed time immediately after her husband’s death. The title phrase reappears throughout the book as Eve navigates the uncertainty of her new widowhood.
From the first page, we learn that the main character has reunited with her husband, Quentin Morrow, whom she believed to be perfectly happy, after he committed suicide on New Year’s Eve. Insert the trigger warning here.
A lot of expectations come with this shock of a prologue: high drama, fast pace, mystery.
Dramatic turns out to be a big word to describe this novel. Fast and mysterious? Just a touch. Most of the story takes place at Eve’s house in London, where she is haunted by reminders of Quentin and the life they shared, her phone a secondary character who is constantly ignored as a host of members of family and friends try unsuccessfully to contact her.
The days move on erratically, stitched together by memories that spring from Eve’s childhood and, later, her relationship with Quentin, a photographer from one of London’s elite families. Nwabineli relies on these flashbacks early on, when time passes excruciatingly slowly in an embodiment of fresh, festering grief. Through these, readers accompany Eve as she slowly confronts her conflicting relationships and feelings.
Nwabineli skillfully weaves Eve’s Igbo heritage into the story, incorporating phrases, food, and lore. Eve’s experience as a black woman in an interracial marriage with a major wealth gap between their families proves key to contextualizing her strained relationship with her frosty stepmother, Aspen.
Then, halfway through the book, Nwabineli drops a game-changing bombshell. What had become a spiraling lull of depression gets the jolt Eve and the story needed. After all, the 350 pages of the book are a long period of grief, as accurate as that sounds.
Readers should beware that the novel deals with suicide and depicts aspects of Quentin’s death in snippets of memory sprinkled here and there. But Nwabineli doesn’t clarify the method until the end of the book tastefully, treating the subject in a way that’s both respectful and honest, capturing Eve’s raw emotions: anger at her beloved Q for the having left, defensiveness over her husband’s reputation, confusion. about her apparent lack of a note, desperate that she hadn’t seen any signs.
Someday, Maybe is divided into four parts. They are labeled by context rather than stages of grief, which often turn out to be messy at best and inaccurate at worst. By avoiding steps, Nwabineli normalizes the unpredictability of the process.
She also transforms cliches into the eccentric, image-laden metaphors needed to portray emotional devastation for the hundredth time.
Someday, Maybe is a serious study in grief that forces you to examine it and not look away. As long as the angst is there, we’re in Eve’s head to live with it, along with all the well-meaning but misguided and haphazard attempts by friends, family, and co-workers to fix it.