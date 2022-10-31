BorgWarner Recognized as Finalist in Prestigious Ragan PR Daily Awards

BorgWarner Named Ragan’s PR Daily Awards Finalist

Winners will be recognized on November 2 in New York City

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., October 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — BorgWarner has been named a finalist in Ragan’s Daily PR Rewards in the rebranding and repositioning category.

Ragan’s PR Daily Awards showcase the best communications campaigns, events, initiatives, publications and more that have contributed to the success of organizations and clients. BorgWarner was chosen from a wide range of nominations to receive recognition for its work.

“BorgWarner is honored to be named a finalist for Ragan’s PR Daily Awards. This represents the countless hours of innovation and transformation that the global team has put into this campaign; achieving our Charging Forward journey both visually and verbally,” said michelle collinsGlobal Director, Marketing and Public Relations BorgWarner.

In March 2021, BorgWarner publicly announced Charge Forward, the company’s accelerated electrification strategy, with the goal of moving the 130-year-old global automotive supplier from recognition as a traditional combustion supplier. to an industry-leading provider of electrification solutions for original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers. The year-long project consisted of numerous steps to reposition the BorgWarner brand, including tactics to update the brand’s messaging and toolkit, re-access, and update the company’s social media strategy. and apply new messages and visuals to all external digital channels.

Ragan will recognize all finalists and announce the program winners at a special awards dinner on November 2 of 6-9 p.m. EST at the Edison Ballroom in New York City. It will be an evening of celebration, recognizing the best in public relations from the past year. The program will also include Matthew Princeresponsible for marketing communications and public relations for Taco Bell, as a guest presenter.

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we are accelerating the global transition to eMobility to help build a cleaner, healthier and safer future for all.

About Ragan Communications

Ragan Communications has been providing trusted information, training, and intelligence for more than 50 years to internal and external communicators and business leaders through its conferences, webinars, training, awards, subscriptions, and membership divisions. Its daily news sites PRDaily.com and Ragan.com are read by more than 600,000 internal and external communicators each month.

