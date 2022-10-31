Entertainment
Bollywood-Bhangra ft. DJ FRENZY (World’s #1 BHANGRA DJ) Tickets, Sat, 12 Nov 2022 at 10:00 PM
DJ FRENZY LAUNCHES LIVE IN THE BAY AREA!
Music: BOLLYWOOD | BHANGRA | TOP40
DJ FRENZY:
Desi Frenzy is a multi-talented global DJ, musician and music producer. He is best known for his mixes such as Despa-Suit-O [The Laung Gawacha Mix], shape of you [Bhangra Mix], Lean on Diljitand more.
Frenzy has performed at various festivals around the world in front of thousands of people, entertaining guests at the star-studded weddings of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharmas (#VIRUSHKA) and Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal (#VIKKAT).
Lean on Diljit – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QqoRlm3C9Q8
Milli – 1 foot Raf Saperra – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jaj-nAK6YVE
World Fishing – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HaTv_AbP-v8
Shape Of You Bhangra Remix – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pmWolb92U9o
Despa-Suit-O – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sDJwNU2W3rU
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/DesiFrenzy
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/DesiFrenzy
Soundcloud: http://www.soundcloud.com/desifrenzy1
DRESS CODE: PREMIUM/HIGH RANGE
ICC T20 WC FINAL LIVE BROADCAST (Venue is open until 4am)
VIP TABLES $450
PACKAGE INCLUDES-
- GUARANTEED PLACE AT THE TABLE
- VIP ENTRANCE (NO DOING THE LINE)
- COVERAGE FOR 6 PEOPLE
- BOTTLE 750ml-1 LTR (CHOICE OF ALCOHOL)
- MIXERS
- TAX & TIP
VODKA:GRAY GOOSE | TITO | CIROC | KETEL ONE
TEQUILA:JULY DONATION | PATTERN
WHISKEY:JAMESSON | JACK DANIELS
TO BOOK THE BOTTLE SERVICE – SMS OR CALL 323-482-7070
OR FOR ANY OTHER BOTTLE PRICING AND QUESTIONS PLEASE EMAIL US AT[email protected]
LETSSSS GOOOOO!!
************************************************** **********************************
- MUST have valid ID (US ID or Indian Passport ONLY)
- MANDATORY VACCINATION CARDS
- 21+ ONLY
- Eventbrite ticket or code can be displayed on the phone
- Club rules apply.
PLEASE FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM FOR ALL OUR UPCOMING EVENTS!@desibeatzsf!
ALSO LIKE OUR FACEBOOK PAGE:
https://www.facebook.com/desibeatzsf
** NO REFUND **
|
Sources
2/ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bollywood-bhangra-ft-dj-frenzy-worlds-1-bhangra-dj-tickets-451206138707%3Faff%3Debdssbdestsearch
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bollywood-Bhangra ft. DJ FRENZY (World’s #1 BHANGRA DJ) Tickets, Sat, 12 Nov 2022 at 10:00 PM
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- You’re all mad at us: Capitol police officer recalls Jan. 6 encounter outside Pelosi’s office
- 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Z07 with package
- Sloane Stephens brings professional tennis experience to Dorchester campers
- An earthquake of magnitude 2.5 was recorded near Elgin
- BorgWarner Recognized as Finalist in Prestigious Ragan PR Daily Awards
- Apple Watch Ultra vs New York City: GPS Accuracy Test!
- Xi Jinping hugs Vietnamese leader in provocative ceremony
- PM Modi slams Congress for ‘insulting’ Sardar Patel
- Review: ‘Someday, Maybe’ sincerely embodies widow’s grief | Entertainment
- 5 things to know before the stock market opens on Monday, October 31