BOLLYWOOD HORROR – Limited Edition Box Set





*PRE ORDER NOW!* **PLEASE NOTE THIS WILL NOT BE SHIPPED UNTIL JANUARY/FEBRUARY 2023. BY PURCHASING THIS ITEM YOU AGREE THAT YOU UNDERSTAND THIS AND WILL NOT OPEN ANY PAYPAL CLAIM OR CLAIM – IF YOU DO YOU WILL BE PERMANENTLY BANNED FROM BUY FROM US. ** ***LIMITED TO 3000 COPIES. LIMIT OF TWO PER CUSTOMER!*** **** PLEASE NOTE that any item purchased with this pre-order will not ship until all items are available. SORRY, WE CANNOT COMBINE ORDERS WITH PRESALE ITEMS WITH ANOTHER SEPARATE ORDER. **** *****NEW POLITICAL ALERT! DUE TO PAYPAL’S NEW FEE POLICIES, WE CANNOT ACCEPT CANCELLATIONS OF PRE-ORDERS ANY MORE! MAKE SURE YOU ARE READY AND ABLE TO MAKE THE PURCHASE BEFORE CHECKOUT! ***** NOTE: TBA final box art The seven Ramsay brothers sons of radio maker Fatehchand U. Ramsay were India’s top producers of horror films. They were active between 1972 and 1994 and produced 25 films, the vast majority of them in the horror genre, although they also worked on thrillers and even a children’s film which also included some sort of monster into a huge, friendly yeti. This set includes 6 REGIONLESS BLU-RAY DISCS containing the following films in HD AATMA, PURANA MANDIR, PURANI HAVELI, TAHKHANA and VEERANA, plus a film in SD BANDH DARWAZA. Newly filmed intros for each movie by Indian horror expert Tim Paxton! Exclusive interviews with Anirudh Agarwal (Actor – Purana Mandir, Bandh Darwaza, Saamri) Dhruv Somani (Film Historian, Archivist and Author – A Touch of Evil) Priti Vinay Sinha (Producer – Upcoming Ramsay biopic web series, Darr Sabko Lagta Hain) Satish Shah (Actor – Purana Mandir, Purani Haveli, Veerana) Prem Chopra (Actor – Saboot, Telephone, Saamri) Gittanjali Elizabeth Singh (author/numerologist/widow of music composer Ajit Singh; Purana Mandir, Tahakhana, Purani Haveli, Ajooba Kudrat Ka) Arti Gupta Surendranath (Actress – Purana Mandir, Tahakhana) Deepak Ramsay (Director – Aatma/Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai/Zee Horror Show, Deputy Director – Veerana, Bandh Darwaza, Mahakaal) More TBA Extras This box set will be limited to 3,000 copies and will include an exclusive 80-page booklet by Indian horror expert Tim Paxton with new cover art by Jolyon Yates

