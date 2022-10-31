Entertainment and social media normalize transgender content aimed at children

Our society likes to consume entertainment in all its forms. From streaming movies and TV shows through apps like Netflix and Hulu to scrolling through TikTok, Instagram or Twitter, media is now everywhere.

Thanks to smartphones and iPads, it is now easily accessible to children as well. There is a growing presence of people and characters that pop culture labels as transgender in the entertainment industry, aimed at appealing to younger audiences and normalizing gender confusion and gender intervention treatment.

One of my favorite singer-songwriters, Taylor Swift, released an amazing album, Midnights, on October 21st. The music is catchy; the lyrics are stunning. She is known for her glamorous and dramatic music videos. Swift, who has supported Democratic politicians and is pro-LGBT, features a transgender model in one of her upcoming clips, which was spotted by activists when she posted this video merger.

The full video itself has yet to be released, but in the scene, Swift gently rubs Laith Ashleys in her bed. LGBT activists have already applauded Swift for featuring a transgender model, including as an object of desire. Just this clip inspired the promotion posts on Ashley’s life and transition. It’s a subtle example, one that most people wouldn’t have noticed if it weren’t for the fact that Ashley was already a well-known role model, at least among activists.

Normalizing transgender people in entertainment is sometimes not so subtle. One of the most popular apps for teens is TikTok. A simple search will show hundreds of trans users discussing their lifestyle, gender confusion, treatment, transitions, and more. They’re not shy about it, and articles like this on Today praise them on the pretext that they inform, teach and educate.

Being myself, showing up, taking up space and letting people know we exist will slowly change the culture, a transgender TikTok user has said in the article.

YouTube is another popular destination for teens and middle schoolers. On YouTube, transgender activists with millions of subscribers are common. With nearly 20 million subscribers, Shane Dawson is one of the most popular transgender YouTubers. Dawson’s cohort, Jeffree Star, has almost 16 million the subscribers. Both focus on entertainment, media and makeup. Jacques-Charles has a makeup line and is popular among teenage girls who may have just started to take an interest in makeup and fashion.

All of these YouTubers are charming and fun, and their videos are exciting and even informative, which is perhaps why young girls are drawn to videos and possibly the LGBT lifestyle and specifically the normalization of the transgender lifestyle. .

Online, they don’t look frustrated, sad or even confused. They look happy, cheerful and often wealthy. (James Charles is the penalty $22 million.) But lots of data and the anecdotes suggest that after gender intervention treatment, many transgender people regret their transition and wish they could go back, and feel stuck in a body that is not their own.

It neither begins nor ends with teenagers. In fact, the quest to normalize the transgender lifestyle begins very early in the entertainment industry. The new Muppet Babies series featured an episode, Gonzo-rella, where the male Muppets character attends a princess ball wearing a dress, as the child didn’t want to wear boy’s clothes. When the characters’ friends realize who it is, they all discuss the kindness of letting people wear whatever they want and be themselves.

The problem with such shows featuring such blatantly LGBT-friendly, child-directed characters is that it normalizes the transgender lifestyle of children, and often, that is not age-appropriate, especially if the The show highlights overtly sexual content, which often goes hand in hand with the lifestyle.

The transgender movement has reached an all-time high in the entertainment industry, an industry that has significant power to influence children and teens.

Fashion trends, movie lines, music, and character impersonations often develop after a hit show, movie, or music video has taken hold of much of society. This is especially the case with young people who are particularly malleable and susceptible to entertainment and peer pressure.

Concerned parents, friends and family should keep tabs on what kids and teens are consuming in terms of media content, from messaging and apps to internet usage.

Apps can provide a positive window into another world, but they can also present things that are unhealthy for children, and that goes not just for transgender content, but for other things as well.

The appeal of transgender content online is that it often shows someone who seems to have achieved a happy, cool, and desirable outcome.

Like many others on the Internet, this is a trick. There are (at least) two sides to every story. For every attractive filtered face, there is a normal face with normal flaws.

The same goes for transgender people, who often try to fill their own void by receiving attention, praise and flattery online. In doing so, they lead young people into a way of life that could ultimately be harmful.

The Daily Signal publishes a variety of perspectives. Nothing written here should be construed as representing the views of The Heritage Foundation.

