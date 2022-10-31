Cameron Crowe’s ‘Almost Famous’ hits Broadway | Entertainment

NEW YORK (AP) Composer Tom Kitt received a compliment the other day that any songwriter would sing about.

A friend had seen his Broadway theatrical adaptation of the Cameron Crowe film almost known and couldn’t tell which songs Kitt provided and which were classics.

Notice that these classics included songs from Elton John, Led Zeppelin, Cat Stevens, David Bowie, Deep Purple, Joni Mitchell and the Allman Brothers.

I thought, Well, then I’m doing my job, recalls Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Kitt. The goal here was to kind of make it all feel like one voice.

Kitt teamed up with Crowe to shoot the filmmaker’s highly autobiographical coming-of-age story for a new audience in a new era. The show, now in preview, opens Nov. 3 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theater.

It looks like it’s a companion to the movie, says Jeremy Herrin, the musical’s director. It’s another iteration of that story in another form.

Almost Famous centers on a smart and earnest 15-year-old in the early 1970s who manages to get a profile from Rolling Stone magazine for the fictional mid-level rock band Stillwater.

It is about a young man who discovers that he can express himself with integrity and that life is better for him and those around him when he does. And that’s a powerful thing to remember, Herrin said.

Crowe, the writer-director who won an Oscar for the film’s screenplay, drew on his own experiences growing up and says he wanted the musical to capture the same feeling as the film.

In many ways, a stage adaptation makes perfect sense: the film is about loving music and had a community that constantly bursts into song that musical theater is built on.

That sense of community and that penchant you have for going to a concert is also what I get when I go to Broadway. I’m going to be in a room with a group of people, having a shared experience, with stories and live music. So I think there’s a real crossover, says Lia Vollack, lead producer.

The film starred Billy Crudup as Stillwater’s lead guitarist, Frances McDormand as the young man’s mother, and Kate Hudson as Penny Lane, the band’s chief groupie or, as she likes to think of herself, its muse.

At the heart of it is a story that a lot of people can relate to, which is finding your own family, Vollack says. You have your family who you are with, who you love and who are part of you, but also finding a community outside of that.

Kitt provided 17 original songs, did the orchestrations and arrangements, and collaborated with writer Crowe on the lyrics. He was already a fan of the filmmaker’s Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Say Anything, Jerry Maguire and Vanilla Sky.

I love writing about connection and catharsis and the things that trouble us. What are the things we’re moving on, and where do we settle in and find a good resolution and hopefully walk out of a theater feeling inspired and excited to talk about what you just went through ? he said. It’s a Cameron Crowe movie for me.

The challenge for Kitt was to write new songs alongside classic rock songs such as Simple Man by Lynyrd Skynyrd, 20th Century Boy by T. Rex and Ramble On by Zeppelin. The film’s score won a Grammy.

When I was a classical pianist and just beginning to study in the 80s, it was the music of the 70s that took me away from Mozart and brought me to Bruce Springsteen, Elton John and Billy Joel in my piano, Kitt said. The mission was to write original music in the style of music that I love.

The creative team chose to pepper the musical with songs that reveal the characters’ feelings. So if the movie has a big plan, the musical gets a song instead. Kitt often probed the film’s script for lyrics.

Take the song The Night-Time Skys Got Nothing On You, a quiet moment between muse and guitarist. Kitt begins the song with dialogue from the movie practically verbatim: The way you turn a hotel into a home/The way you pick up stray animals everywhere you go.

That was the goal for me because Cameron is a poet, and he writes poetry about our everyday experience. So it’s only natural that it gets lyrical, says Kitt, who worked on the musicals Next to Normal, “Green Days American Idiot” and Alanis Morissettes Jagged Little Pill.

The creators initially considered using only pre-existing songs, but this posed a challenge for storytelling. They also considered all original music, but should awkwardly drop into John’s Tiny Dancer which is sung in a pivotal scene. Kitt, who worked with originals and wrote her own, was the answer they needed.

Tom just made it all flow together into this beautiful tapestry of this world and created a world with it and it’s seamless, Vollack says. “Tom is very comfortable swimming in both waters.”

The creators also took the opportunity to tweak a few things, like deepening the mommy and Penny Lane characters, or as Crowe puts it, putting a little more padding in the shoulders of those characters. Both women receive songs, including The Wind for Penny and Elaines Lecture for Mom.

Vollack noticed that some young women in Broadway audiences wore a version of Penny’s distinctive fur-trimmed coat, a nod to her status as a cool, strong female character.

Women in our story since Roe v Wade was adopted at that time, they have more rights than women right now, Vollack says. It was a time when women were getting these rights for the first time and had control over their own lives and their own sexuality.

The musical like the movie is about learning to be your authentic self and seizing your moment, something the creators looked back on in their lives while creating the show.

We all want to have a moment of transformation where you suddenly see your future and you see the person you were meant to be. In this story, it’s the music. And to me, that was music, Kitt said.

Marc Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits