Radio Pioneers and Emergency Work Recognized, Spontaneous Bollywood Outbreak at CBAA Awards 2022

The pioneers of Indigenous radio and community talk radio, and their extraordinary broadcasting efforts in the face of a natural disaster, received top honors on the shining night of Community Radio Nights.

The ACAA Awards 2022 were presented in Gimuy/Cairns, closing the annual conference. After several years marred by the pandemic, the industry relished the chance to come together to recognize and celebrate its best and brightest.

33 awards have been announced, recognizing stations across Australia for excellence in categories ranging from journalism and music to sports programming, fundraising, technical innovation and community engagement (full list below).

ACAA awards usually have two major awards, but this year three have been announced.

The very prestigious Tony Staley Award was presented to FM 99.9 bay in Byron Bay for their extraordinary service to the community during the floods of February and March 2022.

Angel Kent accepted the award on behalf of the station and she spoke fondly of the thousands of homes that were flooded, including her own.

In the days and weeks that followed, when the devastated town had no phone or internet connection, Bay FM volunteers, many of whom were also affected by the floods, served their community by spreading vital information.

Familiar local voices shared information from SES, RFS, politicians, police, where to find clothes, cleaning supplies, trades and simply reassured. Ange thanked the entire Bay FM team and warned stations to be ready for the challenges ahead as climate change brings more weather crises.

The award was announced by Tony Staley himself via video message. Staley is a community radio giant whose unwavering support, including in federal Parliament for decades, has profoundly shaped the industry. The prize carries a prize of $2500.

Exceptionally, two recipients have been announced for the prestigious Michael Law Award.

The first was Jim Remedioan Australian media pioneer, proud Torres Strait Islander and respected elder whose award was greeted with a standing ovation from the packed ballroom.

Remedio’s 35 years in community and national radio have been dedicated to developing the voice and expression of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and knowledge.

He started in Bendigo where he used community radio to shine a light on the land rights movement, and he went on to found numerous initiatives including the National Indigenous Media Association of Australia and the National Indigenous Radio Service, as well as serving on boards and committees, including NITV and FCB. He has held leadership positions at 3KND and CAAMA where he continues as CEO.

Remedio says he was “…really not one to take prizes, take the queen’s shilling, but it’s a worthy prize,” as he acknowledged the many Indigenous and community radio people he has worked with, including the former ACAA President Deb Welch.

The second Michael Law Prize was awarded to Philip Shine. Described as a self-effacing man who fostered the spirit of community broadcasting for decades, Shine started out as a volunteer for Sydney’s new jazz station. Radio Eastwhere he struggled to want to contribute off-air rather than pursue an on-air spot.

Shine went on to lead Eastside Radio, followed by 2SER then the ACAA Board of Directors, where, with GM Kath Letch he implemented the Digital Radio project. He is now station manager at FM 99.9 Baywhich won the Tony Staley Award for Emergency Broadcasting during this year’s flood disaster.

Shine accepted his award remotely, unable to travel due to serious health issues.

The event was moderated by CBAA Parliament Reporter RRN Amanda Copp, who was also a speaker. Famous long-time host mainly Danny was taking a long, well-deserved break, which he apparently spends presenting Breakfast on 2SER.

Perhaps the happiest moment of the night was provided by Mampasand Radiothe Canberra-based station that won the award for Excellence in Ethnic and Multicultural Broadcasting.

Upon receiving the award, ‘RJ’ [Radio Jockey] pot holder took the stage and kicked off a short, spontaneous Bollywood-style dance party, with lightning moves to hot beats that had the crowd roaring out of their gala seats.

Completely unexpected, it briefly disrupted the smooth flow of the proceedings, but delegates loved it, with one saying: “I lived for this moment”.

2022 winners

Category Hall Station Best New Radio Show Out! In the hinterland 2DRY FM Best Online Content What do you know? Season 2 Radio East Best Radio Program – Music Beats Rhymes & Life 107.3HFM Best Radio Show – Talks Yeah well done! 3CR Best Special Event Broadcast Women of the World Festival – Regional programs 4EB Best Station Fundraising Campaign Make at home PBS 106.7FM Fundraising campaign for the best station: small station Phoenix FM Bendigo – Inaugural Radiothon Phoenix FM Best station production Unique – 89.9 The Light 89.9 The Light Contribution to Australian Music – Initiative FBi SMAC Rewards FB Radio Contribution to Australian Music – Radio Program The news fair 4ZZZ Excellence in Community Engagement ComeTogether 3MBS Program 3 MB Excellence in Creative Audio Twinemies SYN Media Excellence in Digital Media Nadia Zar 2MFM Excellence in Ethnic and Multicultural Broadcasting Radio Manpasand CMS 91.1 FM Excellence in Ethnic and Multicultural Engagement Governance controlled by the 3ZZZ community 3ZZZ Excellence in Indigenous Broadcasting I WILL NOT BE SILENT behind the media Excellence in Indigenous Engagement Look through the windows 2NURFM Excellence in innovative programming and content Tyler on air Denmark FM Excellence in Journalism News outlet falsely accuses local of kidnapping Cleo Smith behind the media Excellence in Music Broadcasting Tammy & Jason (The Rock N Metal Show) Noongar Radio Excellence in news and current affairs programming Floods and landslides devastate northern rivers FM 99.9 bay Excellence in Outdoor Broadcasting 2021 VIC Disability & Sports Recreation Festival on Vision Australia Radio Vision Australia Radio Excellence in technical innovation Remote monitoring and management of network broadcast infrastructure 8CCC Community Radio Excellence in technical services The Fresh 92.7 Engineering Team Fees 92.7 Excellence in training Breaking sound barriers RTRFM 92.1 Outstanding Small Station Award Denmark FM Denmark FM Outstanding Volunteer Contribution Zheng Wang CMS 91.1 FM Outstanding Youth Contribution Karenza De Leon Alive 90.5FM Station Leadership Award Tangiora Hinaki, CEO, Ngaarda Media behind the media Troy Garner Excellence in Sports Programming Triple H FM coverage of NSW Women’s Premier Cricket Triple H 100.1 FM Tony Staley Award for Excellence in Community Broadcasting FM 99.9 Bay Michael Law Award Philip Shine Michael Law Award Jim Remedio

Journalist: Andrea Ho

Photos: John Maizels, Andrea Ho