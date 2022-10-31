13 Funny Bollywood Horror Movies To Watch On Halloween





1. Shaytani Ilaaka (1990) Watch this video on YouTube Ramsay Productions/Via youtube.com

Everything you need to know: Despite the title, this movie is less about evil real estate and more about a girl who builds her dark magic empire by putting in hours, sacrificing wives, cursing children, and summoning a Shaitan to do her bidding. Neelam Mehra BODYING absolutely the role of a hysterical witch in a shiny yellow spandex dress makes this an instant classic for me. The cut-price werewolf, which is only ever shown in terrible lighting, but is kinda cute, is just an added bonus. 2. Purana Mandir (1984) Watch this video on YouTube Ramsay Films/Via youtube.com

Everything you need to know: Starring Mohnish Bahl (aka Bhai ka bhai) and produced by Indian horror royalty, the Ramsay Brothers Purana Mandir is a fairly simple story of a man trying to get laid by overcoming his girlfriend’s ancestral curse and battling a headless demon. You know, it’s basically a love story! With its diversity of absurd subplots, its plurality of one-note characters, and the niggling familiarity of the cast, I could actually spend hours listing everything that makes this film worth watching. However, I prefer to ask you to pay attention to Macchar Singh and let you figure things out for yourself. 3. Samri (1985) Watch this video on YouTube TS Productions / Via youtube.com

Everything you need to know: The eponymous Saamri is a kind, old black magician who is murdered for his wealth and later resurrected by his loyal apprentice in order to reward those who betrayed him. Samri is certainly a pretty standard paranormal revenge plot, but what’s worth watching is Anirudh Agarwal (a legend and horror icon), who is completely unconvincing as an old man frail who could perhaps destroy his executioners with an errant fart. If you’re just interested in watching a movie that pays homage to “Thriller” through the musical genius of Bappi Lahiri, then I’ve got a treat for you! 4. Bhago Bhoot Aaya (1985) Watch this video on YouTube JN Farishta/Via youtube.com

Everything you need to know: Featuring one of the best song sequences of all time, this film is about a weirdly funny salesman and an amorous NRI heiress trying to survive a “haunted” haveli. This next piece of information might shock you, but this movie is intentionally hilarious. Bhago Bhoot Aaya displays a keen awareness of the absurdity of its horror elements and leans into it with a huge helping of camp effects, tongue-in-cheek dialogue, and villains that have less to do with the haveli’s paranormal issues and are more involved in the true horror of the parricide-motivated legacy. I mean, there’s a scene where Aruna Irani romantically unveils a slightly mummified Shakti Kapoor with her teeth. Yeah! 5. Tahkhana (1986) Watch this video on YouTube Ramsays International / Via youtube.com

Everything you need to know: While trying to unearth hidden treasure in a dungeon, a group of people are killed by an ancient evil that was sealed there long ago. Once upon a time, this plotline might have seemed far-fetched, but to modern audiences, the scene where a character gets a job interview “in minutes”, simply by “asking nicely”, is the very definition of unrealistic. The plot is secondary though, I’m actually here to spread the good word of Hemant Birje in a fashion-forward black one-strap singlet. Men! What’s stopping you from dressing like that? 6. Verana (1988) Watch this video on YouTube Sai Om Productions/Via youtube.com

Everything you need to know: I am not saying that the authors of game of thrones watched desi B movies for inspiration, but Verana had an evil seductress who maintains her beauty with the help of a magic necklace and wreaks havoc on an aristocratic family, especially the girl long before Melisandre existed! seven. Bandh Darwaza (1990) Watch this video on YouTube Ramsay Productions/Via youtube.com

Everything you need to know: It’s Desi Dracula, baby! Nevla is the Evil Chad of the Count’s Vampire Maiden, with plenty of minions, many more wives, a desire to repopulate the land with her vampiric offspring, and an aversion to bullets. The plot is so complicated that it almost feels like reading complex literature. Of course, the man’s ex-(not quite)-girlfriend goes into witchcraft and lures the woman into the dungeon, where her father killed his sperm-donating vampire. It’s just classic! I also had a little trouble understanding the lack of clarity in Nevla’s conceptions of Sapna, who is biologically HIS DAUGHTER. 8. Ajooba Kudrat Ka (1991) Watch this video on YouTube San International / Via youtube.com

Everything you need to know: Supposedly the only Indian film to be made on the subject, Ajooba Kudrat Ka is about a platonic relationship between a Yeti and a little girl he saves from kidnappers. BigFoot is, in turn, rescued by her uncles when she is later kidnapped by the same kidnappers. Are these kidnappers diversifying their criminal portfolio? Well, instead of trying to sell you this movie, I leave you with this masterpiece of a music video called “Yeti, I love you”. It was nothing! 9. Khooni Panja (1991) Watch this video on YouTube Talwar Combine / Via youtube.com

Everything you need to know: Freddy Krueger is too basic, because this movie is about the ghost of a vengeful wife possessing her step-sister in order to wreak havoc on her adulterous husband’s family (And you thought your family was complicated?)! Director Vinod Talwar went ahead Khooni Panjaresulting in an absolute must-see, with the most “special” effects, at least one murder attempt every 20 minutes, and a flamboyant leader who shares a parasocial rivalry with Michael “Jaikishan.” ten. Naagmani (1991) Watch this video on YouTube T-Series / Via youtube.com

Everything you need to know: It is a film about Naags, a Naagmani, Naag Panchami, a “Naagmani Prapti” ritual and a girl named Nagina. The script reads like something an AI would spit out if you fed it Nagin (1976) and several medium documentaries on the gram panchayats. Well, that aside from the romantic dialogues that make your stomach turn, and I can only assume they come from the mind of a human being in need of some serious help. This Halloween, prepare to be truly horrified! 11. They arrived a.k.a Khilona Bana Khalnayak (1993) Watch this video on YouTube Viacom18 Studios / Via youtube.com

Everything you need to know: Mahesh Kothares’ definitive ’90s Marathi horror-comedy has everything from a bonkers premise that snatches an existing box office hit (Child’s play), the soul of a mobster trapped in a pauper’s Ed Sheeran muppet, a 10-minute medley dance sequence that ends with a title drop and “Baba Chamatkari”. This movie is a cult classic in the purest definition of the word, with a for-profit sequel made 20 years after the original, AND a Telugu remake! 12. Mahakaal (1994) Watch this video on YouTube Movies Cine / Via youtube.com

Everything you need to know: “Inspired by freddie, this movie features a younger, sexier version of Archana Puran Singh in a recreation that’s somehow both more thrilling and scarier than her Hollywood counterpart, WITHOUT the nudity or gore. The wet dreamy waterbed scene alone is a triumph of blatant plagiarism and the absolute power of the censorship board. I could live a hundred lives and not find the right words to do Mahakaal justice, so I’m just going to implore you to watch it. Just make sure you don’t watch it with someone whose respect you want to maintain. Television and movies Get all the best pop culture and entertainment moments delivered to your inbox.

