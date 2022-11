Seinfeld, Handler Bringing Much-Needed Fall Laughs to Tucson

Apparently, jerry seinfeld and Chelsea Handler felt we needed a little laughter therapy before the hectic November. The two top comedians are performing back-to-back concerts this weekend at Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. The Seinfelds show on Friday, November 4 is sold out, but there are still tickets available for the Handlers Vaccinated and Horny Tour stop on Saturday, November 5. Seinfeld returns for the first time since playing a sold-out show here in 2017. His stand-up is a lot like his longtime namesake sitcom, which he promoted as a show about nothing. For 90 minutes, he throws snippets and gags at anything and everything and somewhere among the laughs, you almost find yourself saying out loud, Yeah, I know what he means! People also read… Seinfeld, who has been doing comedy for 45 years, recently released Is This Anything? The book recounts the songs and jokes he performed on stage throughout his career. Seinfeld takes the stage at 7 p.m. Friday. Administrator is making her first appearance in Tucson and it comes months after she and fellow comedian Jo Koy announced their split after less than a year of dating.









You can be sure she’ll mention Koy, who was at the Tucson arena earlier this year, when she takes the stage at 8 p.m. Relationships are the main food of his comedy; in a recent post on Twitter, she argued that people should never settle in their love life. If you’re with someone because you’re alone, get a dog, she advises. His stand-up, much like his former late-night TV show Chelsea Lately on E!, will surely delve into politics, especially with the midterm elections coming three days later. She incorporates feminism, women’s rights, Roe v. Wade and his pandemic experiences in his storytelling. The New York Times bestselling author will also tell us about her adventures as a dog mom and will surely advise male audiences to limit their wearing of flip flops in the summer. And, if recent reviews are any indication, we’ll laugh at the moment. Administrator take the stage until the final joke. She takes the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets cost between $29 and $167 until ticketmaster.com. Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at [email protected] On Twitter @Starburch Stay up to date with what’s going on Get the latest local entertainment news delivered to your inbox every week!

