Bollywood dance instructor offers Diwali-inspired workshop to celebrate India’s Festival of Lights





RENO, Nev. (KOLO) — Chhavi Bhalla has been teaching Bollywood-style dance in Reno for about a year. Next month she is offering a special Diwali inspired dance workshop at Yoga Pod Reno. Born and raised in India, Bhalla attended the Shiamak Davars Institute of Performing Arts and is passionate about dancing and having fun! Bhalla and Angie Fraley, co-owners of Yoga Pod Reno, stopped by Morning Break to talk about one of the most famous festivals of the year and how you can learn about Indian culture through dance and music. at an upcoming event. Diwali is celebrated for five days between October 22 and 26. It includes lighting earthen Diyas (lamps), decorating houses, popping firecrackers and inviting loved ones to a sumptuous feast. Diwali symbolizes the beginning of a new year and wishes health, wealth, knowledge and peace for all. Bhalla wants to channel the spirit of Diwali in a new workshop on Saturday, November 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Yoga Pod Reno inside Summit Mall. Tickets are $40 and must be purchased online in advance. The two-hour dance class includes a 20-minute warm-up workout, movement lessons with iconic Bollywood steps to a mix of famous Bollywood songs, then the class will end with the group dance and the performance for each other. No experience is necessary for the class. Everyone is welcome. As dance guru Bhallas says, Have Feet, Will Dance! According to Bhalla, Bollywood dancing has never been taught in Reno before, so she’s very excited to bring that experience to the biggest little city. Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

