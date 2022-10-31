Rishab Shetty on the ‘Kantara’ remake





Shetty, who also directed the film, says she went through an emotional and spiritual journey to sink into the character of Shiva, the protagonist

Kantara’s director and main protagonist, Rishab Shetty, who is delighted with the success of his film, said he doesn’t believe Bollywood will be able to do justice to his character if the film is remade in Hindi. During a recent interview, when asked which Bollywood actor would be best suited to play his role if the film was remade in Hindi, Shetty said he couldn’t come up with a name as the role involves that the actor embarks on an emotional and spiritual journey. and only someone who shares a connection with the theme would be able to cross it. Read also : Kantara overtakes Ponniyan Selvan: 1 in Hindi belt; a money shooter in telugu The film, based on the Karnataka coast, mixes folk traditions with human conflict. Shetty plays Shiva, a champion of Kambala in the film, who realizes he is a human vessel for Guliga Daiva, a local deity. Advertising I do not know. I can’t think of anyone because I don’t know how I would explain this to another actor. I am emotionally connected to the Daiva Kola (spirit worship) sequence. I can’t even explain how I did it myself because it’s an emotional and spiritual journey. You must believe it. We’ve seen it all since we were kids, he says. Read also : Kantara’s success is welcome but let’s not overlook its flaws He, however, said he had no intention of insulting anyone from Bollywood, which is brimming with talent. There are a lot of good actors here, but this character of Shiva, I can’t imagine anyone playing him, he said.

