Bollywood roundup: Anupam Kher, Aayush Sharma, Sargun Kaur Luthra, and more…
Anupam Kher has a frank conversation with his mother on a motivational chat
Mumbai– Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, who currently hosts motivational chat show ‘Manzilein Aur Bhi Hain’, was seen chatting with his mother, Dulari Kher in the first episode of the show.
The 67-year-old actor had hosted several TV shows such as ‘Say Na Something To Anupam Uncle’, ‘Sawaal Dus Crore Ka’, ‘Lead India’ and ‘The Anupam Kher Show – Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai’.
Now the veteran actor interacts with directors from different walks of life on his show, ones who have become an inspiration to others.
In the first episode, he was seen interviewing his mother. While sharing some of her personal experiences of raising her children including Anupam and Raju Kher, Dulari revealed some memorable incidents from her life. The actor is happy with the response he got in the first episode.
Anupam said, “I am happy with the encouraging response the show has received, especially the first episode featuring my mother. I believe the reason is that truth resounds, truth triumphs.
Aayush Sharma finds Sushrii Shreya Mishraa a perfect choice for his film
Mumbai– Former Femina Miss India United Continents Sushrii Shreya Mishraa will play the female lead role opposite Aayush Sharma in the movie ‘AS04’.
The actress has played some small roles in her previous projects including “Zero” with Abhay Deol and also in the romantic drama film “Malaal”. She will play a main character for the first time in this film.
While praising her and the reason for portraying Sushrii as the female lead in the film, Aayush said, “We were looking for a new name for ‘AS04’ which is not only a new face but also someone who can grab your attention with his personality.”
According to him, she is perfect for the character as she is a national level swimmer, horseback rider and is trained in mixed martial arts.
“Sushrii fits the bill perfectly, not only with her looks, but also with her acting skills and acting abilities. We’ve already shot a few portions and are thrilled to have her on board.
Produced by KK Radhamohan, under the Srisathyasai Arts banner, AS04 is directed by Katyayan Shivpuri. The film is slated for release in 2023.
Sargun Reveals His Character After “Yeh Hai Chahatein” Plot Jump
Mumbai– ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ actress Sargun Kaur Luthra shed light on her character Preesha after a three-month hiatus and how she became bold and emotionless on the show due to the death of her husband Rudra, played by Abrar Qazi.
In the most recent episode, Rudra is shown dying in a car explosion, and a grieving Preesha sets out to seek justice for her husband by putting his killer in jail. Now after the jump it is shown that Rudra is saved but Preesha is unaware of the reality and the two have different love interests.
Sargun said that after Rudra’s death, Preesha changed completely. Previously, she was very loving and caring, but now she has become stronger, bold and daring.
“I am delighted that the series has taken a leap forward as my fans will now have the opportunity to see another side of me. Preesha has always been a lovely and down to earth person, but since Rudra passed away she has adopted a more aloof and emotionless demeanor,” Sargun revealed.
As the plot has become more intriguing with the show’s new twist, the actress hopes audiences will enjoy it more.
“The audience will be intrigued to learn why Prisha made such a drastic change and what awaits Preesha and Rudra,” she said.
It will be interesting to see how Rudra and Preesha unite again in the series and also how they try to find out the culprit, who separated them.
“Yeh Hai Chahatein” airs on Star Plus.
Kareena reacts to Ananya’s ‘Poo’ avatar, calls her ‘PHAT’
Mumbai– Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who was last seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in ‘Liger’, attended a Halloween party where she dressed up as Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character Pooja, colloquially known as ‘Poo’, from the 2001 blockbuster ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’.
Ananya wore a shimmery pink top and a nude colored skirt.
Kareena reacted to Ananya’s ‘Poo’ avatar by taking to the story section of her Instagram on Sunday where she shared a photo of Ananya in the Poo outfit from the party.
“You looked PHAT (wink emoji). Happy birthday star, lots of love!” Kareena wrote.
PHAT is a slang term that refers to “pretty, hot and tempting”. Ananya celebrates her birthday on Sunday.
Ananya, whose two major films “Gehraiyaan” and “Liger” fared poorly on OTT and at the box office, will next be seen in “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan” produced by Excel Entertainment.
Meanwhile, Kareena is filming Hansal Mehta’s next film in London with her youngest son Jeh. The film is a murder mystery and has Kareena as a detective.
She has also completed filming a film by Sujoy Ghosh, which is an adaptation of “The Devotion of Suspect X” by Japanese author Keigo Higashino. (IANS)
