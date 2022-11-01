Young the Giant explores the nuances of immigration with ‘American Bollywood’ – Daily News

A home video clip shows suitcases packed near the door. The camera pans around the house for what appears to be the last time. It’s a bittersweet goodbye for a family leaving their home in India for a new one in America.

This clip was taken by the parents of Young the Giant frontman Sameer Gadhia nearly three decades ago. Gadhia’s family story is the focus of the Irvine band’s fifth album, “American Bollywood,” and will feature prominently in the setlist when it performs at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood on Saturday, November 12. The band also plays on the first day. of the Three-Day Wonderfront Festival in San Diego Friday, November 18.

The “American Bollywood” music video served as the foreground in support of the new record and also served as a trailer for what the album’s other themes would entail. It is a montage of home videos that consists of Gadhia’s childhood and beautiful cinematic shots of people dressed in traditional Indian clothing making their way along a dreamlike shoreline.

Young the Giant recently released their fifth album “American Bollywood”. The group will perform at the YouTube Theater on Saturday, November 12. (Photo by MK Sadler)

“When I first saw this video, it was so moving and scary to share something so personal, but it was also a beautiful experience,” Gadhia said in a phone interview.

The album mixes the sounds of modern indie rock with traditional Indian instruments, such as a sitar and tablas. Its main themes center on immigration, family, camaraderie, sacrifice and romantic love.

Gadhia, who grew up in Irvine as a first-generation Indian-American, said the record also expresses a yin and yang-like paradox that lets him exist in a place where he doesn’t feel all-American or all-American. Indian. Instead, he lives somewhere in between, which has become a recurring theme in movies and TV shows, such as “Ramy”, “Master of None” and “Never Have I Ever”, where the first generation characters attempt to assimilate into America. He hopes this album will further contribute to the media’s portrayal of South Asians and other immigrants with similar experiences to those he and others have had.

While outsiders might see a town like Irvine as a boring suburban center, it’s where many immigrant families find peace and settle away from the trauma they’ve sought to leave behind and open up. the way for a new generation, said Gadhia.

“In a way, Irvine was a huge melting pot of different families, and that shed a lot of light on who we are,” he explained. “A lot of us are first generation or immigrants, and that’s a big part of who we are.”

Like many who grew up in the first generation, Gadhia said he sees immigration less as a topic of political discussion and more as a reality of lived experience.

“It’s not really an issue to talk about because it’s my life,” Gadhia said. “I am the product of immigrants, a first generation American Indian, and I cannot separate my identity from that of my parents.”

The album was split and released into four acts containing four songs per track: “I. Origins”, “II. Exile”, “III. Battle” and “IV. Dénouement.” Gadhia said the decision to share the album this way was inspired by the ancient Hindu Sanskrit text of “Mahbhrata”. The story tells the story of five brothers who are heirs to the throne, but exiled after a rigged dice game. They later return to claim their right to the throne.

Gadhia said he fell in love with the story after reading comics by Mumbai-based publisher Amar Chitra Katha, which serialized the depiction of religious legends, folklore and epic poems.

“The story works on many different levels,” he said. “I also think of it as the story of this group, the multi-generational story of an immigrant to America and the trials and tribulations of generations to get here.”

Some of the band’s biggest supporters have been Gadhia’s parents, and while he was a bit nervous about making their story a focal point of the album, he felt it was important to to tell about. He said that although the mainstream media started to tell more Indo-American stories, his parents did not see this reflected as widely as today and it may have affected who they thought they could. be.

“I think just being able to tell the story was very cathartic for them too,” Gadhia said.

He also became more comfortable telling his parents’ story with the album after talking to a variety of artists about his The SiriusXM “Point of Origin” show. The program aims to change the face of alternative music by incorporating and spotlighting diverse musicians.

“I’ve learned so much talking to artists of color around the world,” he said. “I was emboldened to share this because even though we came from all these different places, there were these unique threads that combined us all together.”

The coronavirus pandemic and his new role as a father also caused Gadhia to look within and reflect on his identity in ways he had not had the opportunity to do before, which also led the thesis of the album.

“I don’t think I realized how separate I was from myself,” he said. “I spent a decade touring with sometimes 200 shows a year. It was a time that forced me and many of us to think about the shadow we cast, what we want to experience and what we want to pass on to the next generation.

young the giant

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, November 12.

Where: YouTube Theater, 1011 S. Stadium Drive Inglewood.

Tickets: $29.50-$255.00 to Ticketmaster.com. Young the Giant also performs on day one of the three-day Wonderfront festival on Friday, November 18. Embarcadero Marina, 400 Kettner Blvd., San Diego. $299 three-day pass and $139 one-day pass available at wonderfrontfestival.com.