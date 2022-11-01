Pamplin Media Group – Daily: Will Portlanders make a cut in ‘Ink Master’ final?





Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the entertainment and culture world of Metro Life. MONDAY OCT. 31 ‘Ink Master’ – It looks like the two Portland tattoo artists, Bob Jones and Angel Rose, are still alive ahead of the Wednesday, November 2 finale of “Ink Master” on Paramount+. No one was eliminated in last week’s penultimate episode, although an online blog suggested Jones was one of the favorites and Rose was set to leave. We will see. Other remaining candidates (first names only): DJ, Anthony, Jason, Gian. The grand prize is $250,000 and the title of “Ink Master”. State Fair — Attendance was up at the Oregon State Fair, August 26-September 26. 5. Over 346,000 people attended the show, an increase of 63% from 2021 and over 10% from the pre-pandemic 2019 show (another good year). Visitors also opened their wallets. Revenue exceeded $12.7 million, a 52% increase over the five-year average. Food and beverage revenue was up 50% year-over-year, and Carnival revenue was 15% above its 2021 gross. “Oregonians were in a festive mood this summer, and our attendance and revenue numbers reflect that,” said Kim Grewe-Powell, CEO of the Oregon State Fair. “It was our best showing in 14 years working here. The entertainment industry has been hit hard, and our vendors, performers and attractions really needed that financial rebound.” You rely on us to stay informed and we rely on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pamplinmedia.com/pt/11-features/562231-450310-daily-life-will-portlanders-make-cut-on-ink-master-finale The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos