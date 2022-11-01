A Truly Standout Deal: Grab The Family Movie Night Meal Deal At Checkers & Rally’s In Honor Of The Release Of ET’s 40th Anniversary Film The Extra-Terrestrial | Company





Until November 13, celebrate the timeless classic on disc and digital with an anniversary release and Checkers & Rally Family Meal Set; Enter to win a digital download of the beloved film and a $25 Checkers & Rally coupon until November 7 TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Ladies and ralliesan iconic drive-thru restaurant chain known for its tasty, mouth-watering dishes at great value, is celebrating the 40th anniversary release of “ET The Extra-Terrestrial” in partnership with Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and Amblin Entertainment, inviting all customers to grab the new Family Movie Night Meal Deal before watching ET as a family, through November 13th. The Family Movie Night Meal Deal includes four meals consisting of four options of Simple Checkerburger/Rallyburger Sandwich, Spicy Chicken, Crispy Fish or Chili Dog along with four small fries and four small soft drinks. Plus, enter now for a chance to win a meal and movie prize package consisting of a digital download of “ET The Extra-Terrestrial” and a $25 Checkers & Rally coupon at Checkers.com/ETSweeps. The contest* is now running until November 7, with 20 lucky winners selected at random. “As an iconic American restaurant, Checkers & Rally’s is honored to celebrate the 40th anniversary of a cinematic classic that has become a family movie night tradition for so many homes across the country,” said Frances Allen, President and Chef from the direction of Checkers Drive. In Restaurants, Inc. “Our hope is that our Family Movie Night Meal Offering will allow everyone to come together to spend some quality time and celebrate ET’s birthday with us. There is no nothing more satisfying than enjoying a meal and a movie with family or friends.” Enter for a chance to win at Checkers.com/ETSweeps now through November 7 or, for more information, hours of operation, or to find a Checkers or Rally store near you, please visit Checkers.com. The all-new 40th Anniversary Edition of ET The Extra-Terrestrial is available now on Digital, Blu-ray and 4K UHD with hours of bonus extras including never-before-seen content. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Must be a US resident (except AK, HI, and RI), 18 years of age or older. Starts at 12:00:01 a.m. ET on 10/15/2022. Ends 11:59:59 p.m. ET on 11/07/2022. Winners drawn. The odds depend on the number of entries. Void in AK, HI, RI and where prohibited. Restrictions apply. For more details, see the Official Rules at Checkers.com/ETSweeps. About Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. Based in Tampa, Florida, Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold, mouth-watering food, famous fries, exceptional value and people-oriented attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers and Rally’s restaurants. With 850 restaurants and room for growth, Checkers & Rally’s is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is growing aggressively across the country. Checkers & Rally’s is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and hard-working employees can create opportunities for themselves, their families and their communities. Over the past few years, the brand has won many of the most prestigious awards in the industry, including: “#1 Most Craveable Fries” by Restaurant Business 2020 and 2018; Best Franchise Deal and “Best Drive-Thru in America” ​​by QSR Magazine; Best Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review; the Nation’s Restaurant News “Hot! Again” award and has consistently been ranked on the Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. About Universal Pictures Home Entertainment Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (UPHE www.uphe.com listen)) is a unit of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG). UFEG produces, acquires, markets and distributes filmed entertainment worldwide in various media formats for cinema, home entertainment, television and other distribution platforms, as well as consumer products, interactive games and live entertainment. The worldwide division includes Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, Universal Brand Development, Fandango, DreamWorks Animation Film and Television and Awesomeness. UFEG is part of NBCUniversal, one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to global audiences. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a leading motion picture company, significant television production operations, a group of leading television stations, world-class theme parks and a suite of leading Internet companies. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. Show original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/an-offer-truly-out-of-this-world-grab-the-family-movie-night-meal-deal-at-checkers–rallys-in -honor-and-the-extra-terrestrials-40th-anniversary-movie-release-301663027.html SOURCE Checkers & Rally’s Restaurants, Inc.

Copyright 2022 PR Newswire Association LLC. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/ap/business/an-offer-truly-out-of-this-world-grab-the-family-movie-night-meal-deal-at/article_bb1e01c9-a263-55a7-b831-4a15b4b2ebb4.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos