Until November 13, celebrate the timeless classic on disc and digital with an anniversary release and Checkers & Rally Family Meal Set; Enter to win a digital download of the beloved film and a $25 Checkers & Rally coupon until November 7
TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Ladies and ralliesan iconic drive-thru restaurant chain known for its tasty, mouth-watering dishes at great value, is celebrating the 40th anniversary release of “ET The Extra-Terrestrial” in partnership with Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and Amblin Entertainment, inviting all customers to grab the new Family Movie Night Meal Deal before watching ET as a family, through November 13th.
The Family Movie Night Meal Deal includes four meals consisting of four options of Simple Checkerburger/Rallyburger Sandwich, Spicy Chicken, Crispy Fish or Chili Dog along with four small fries and four small soft drinks.
Plus, enter now for a chance to win a meal and movie prize package consisting of a digital download of “ET The Extra-Terrestrial” and a $25 Checkers & Rally coupon at Checkers.com/ETSweeps. The contest* is now running until November 7, with 20 lucky winners selected at random.
“As an iconic American restaurant, Checkers & Rally’s is honored to celebrate the 40th anniversary of a cinematic classic that has become a family movie night tradition for so many homes across the country,” said Frances Allen, President and Chef from the direction of Checkers Drive. In Restaurants, Inc. “Our hope is that our Family Movie Night Meal Offering will allow everyone to come together to spend some quality time and celebrate ET’s birthday with us. There is no nothing more satisfying than enjoying a meal and a movie with family or friends.”
Enter for a chance to win at Checkers.com/ETSweeps now through November 7 or, for more information, hours of operation, or to find a Checkers or Rally store near you, please visit Checkers.com. The all-new 40th Anniversary Edition of ET The Extra-Terrestrial is available now on Digital, Blu-ray and 4K UHD with hours of bonus extras including never-before-seen content.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Must be a US resident (except AK, HI, and RI), 18 years of age or older. Starts at 12:00:01 a.m. ET on 10/15/2022. Ends 11:59:59 p.m. ET on 11/07/2022. Winners drawn. The odds depend on the number of entries. Void in AK, HI, RI and where prohibited. Restrictions apply. For more details, see the Official Rules at Checkers.com/ETSweeps.
About Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.
Based in Tampa, Florida, Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold, mouth-watering food, famous fries, exceptional value and people-oriented attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers and Rally’s restaurants. With 850 restaurants and room for growth, Checkers & Rally’s is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is growing aggressively across the country. Checkers & Rally’s is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and hard-working employees can create opportunities for themselves, their families and their communities. Over the past few years, the brand has won many of the most prestigious awards in the industry, including: “#1 Most Craveable Fries” by Restaurant Business 2020 and 2018; Best Franchise Deal and “Best Drive-Thru in America” by QSR Magazine; Best Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review; the Nation’s Restaurant News “Hot! Again” award and has consistently been ranked on the Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500.
About Universal Pictures Home Entertainment
Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (UPHE www.uphe.com listen)) is a unit of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG). UFEG produces, acquires, markets and distributes filmed entertainment worldwide in various media formats for cinema, home entertainment, television and other distribution platforms, as well as consumer products, interactive games and live entertainment. The worldwide division includes Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, Universal Brand Development, Fandango, DreamWorks Animation Film and Television and Awesomeness. UFEG is part of NBCUniversal, one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to global audiences. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a leading motion picture company, significant television production operations, a group of leading television stations, world-class theme parks and a suite of leading Internet companies. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.
SOURCE Checkers & Rally’s Restaurants, Inc.