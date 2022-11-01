George RR Martin rails against Hollywood making ‘illegitimate changes’ to books

Hollywood is adapting more and more books for TV these days, with varying levels of fidelity. There are shows like Dragon House and The sand man, which stick pretty close to the source material. There are the witcher, which goes quite far from Andrzej Sapkowski’s books even if it retains the basic outline. And there is the recent the Lord of the Rings To display power ringswhich draws inspiration from author JRR Tolkien but mostly does its own thing.

Call me reductive, but after watching a lot of these types of shows over the past few years, it seems like they’ve had the most success staying true to the source material and tend to struggle when they go astray on their own. But television is a big, complicated beast where a lot of people have a say in it, so it’s not as simple as saying, “We have to follow the book. Other voices — powerful voices — have their say, and they don’t always agree.

Authors George RR Martin and Neil Gaiman recently spoke about some of these issues at a public event reported by Variety. “How faithful do you have to be?” Martin asked. “Some people don’t feel obligated to be faithful at all. There is this phrase that goes around: “I’m going to make it my own”. I hate that phrase… There are changes you need to make—or are called upon to make—that I believe are rightful. And there are others that are not legitimate.

Martin gave an example: At one point in the 1980s, he adapted Roger Zelazny’s short story “The Last Defender of Camelot” into an episode of The twilight zone and he was told that due to budget constraints, the episode could have either horses or an elaborate Stonehenge-esque setting for a battle scene, but not both. He called Zelazny and asked him about it; Zelazny chose to lose the horses. “It’s, in my opinion, the kind of things you’re called upon to do in Hollywood that are legitimate,” he said.

Another “legitimate” change: the fact that the Iron Throne on game of thrones is much smaller than how Martin envisioned it in his Song of Ice and Fire books. “Why isn’t it 15 feet high and made up of 10,000 swords? Because our soundstage ceiling wasn’t 15 feet high! We couldn’t fit in there, and they weren’t unwilling to give us St. Paul’s Cathedral or Westminster Abbey to shoot our little show there.

As for an “illegitimate” change, Martin said, at one point CBS had him include a “regular person” who just “followed” on an episode of The twilight zone in order to appeal to a “high concept…I was new to Hollywood,” Martin said. “I didn’t say, ‘You fucking fools. “”

George RR Martin on his interest in ‘grey’ characters

Television has changed a lot since then. Budget concerns, while still there, aren’t as big of an issue on a show as big as Dragon House, for example. And the networks seem more willing to deal with the moral ambiguity that Martin values ​​so much.

“A lot of people don’t want gray characters — they want heroes, they want villains,” Martin said. “And we see that in real history. Especially here in America, we grow up and hear about the founding fathers and various people in the past, and they are our heroes. They are beautiful, they are impeccable. And then we find out later that maybe they weren’t perfect. Maybe they had a flaw here and there. Maybe they did some really bad things from time to time. But they also did good things.

There seem to be a lot of people who can’t accept that. If they find a flaw, they immediately turn the shining hero into an absolute dustbag, and now we have to despise that person. Really, most human beings fall somewhere in the middle. And we should just accept that.

Characters like Daemon Targaryen and Alicent Hightower from Dragon House come to mind. In fact, just about the entire cast could fit this bill. “There were Targaryens who did something right on Tuesday, then Wednesday did something wrong. Also, of course, our standards of what constitutes ‘objectionable’ change,” Martin said.

George RR Martin wants The sand man season 2

Going back to the talk of Hollywood changing source material for no good reason, Neil Gaiman isn’t a fan either. “I spent 30 years watching people do Sand seller theirs,” he said. “And some of these people hadn’t even read Sand seller to make it their own, they just flipped through some comics or something.

Netflix recently adapted the Gaiman comic The sand man as a terrific series that still hasn’t been renewed. Martin, like all of us, would like to see more. “We want season 2!” he said, energizing the crowd.

Basically, I just wanted to mention that before signing off. Give us season 2 of The sand man, Netflix! George RR Martin demands it.

