Alana Mayo could be the new face of Hollywood starsExBulletin

Alana Mayo is 38 years old. She is black, queer, and a pioneer in the film industry who took over Orion Pictures in 2020.
The legendary studio once produced films such as Section, dance with wolves and the Thesilenceofthelambs, but it went bankrupt in 1991, was bought out by MGM, and more or less languished. Mayo’s job is to bring it back to life just as the whole industry is in turmoil, but she seems fearless.
“Most [satisfying] part of my job is to make the kind of movies that I want to make inside the Hollywood system,” she told NPR during an interview at her sunny Los Angeles home.
So far, these movies include Untilwhich received critical acclaim for its portrayal of civil rights martyr Emmet Till and his mother, and a high school romantic comedy that began streaming on Amazon this summer. Everything is possible is the directorial debut of actor Billy Porter, who told CBS this morning on creating an upbeat story featuring an empowered teenage trans heroine:
“She has a boyfriend,” he explained. “She’s going to college. She’s going through the usual normal emotions.”
Greenlighting movies like these is a mission for the young studio executive who is positioned to be a new face of gate control in Hollywood. Alana Mayo grew up in a suburb of Chicago, and while studying film and creative writing at Columbia University, she began to realize something about the movies she had loved growing up.
“I couldn’t believe how seamless they were in terms of who’s on screen and who’s behind the camera,” she said. “I was really like oh, this system is, by design, excluding a lot of people. I realized it was completely broken.”
Like many people in Hollywood, Mayo is connected to this system through her family. Her father was a senior executive at Radio One and her mother worked as an entertainment law paralegal. But despite her access to the highest levels of the industry, Mayo rose in a world with very few people who looked like her.
“I worked with Ava DuVernay on Selmaand it was the first time I saw a black woman in a position of authorship and power,” Mayo said. “It was very clear to me that she was doing something that would ultimately be a tipping point for our industry.”
She was also inspired by the show Atlanta. “Not just because it was Black,” she explained, “and not just because, you know, Donald is brilliant and the storytelling was so good.”
It was, she says, because Atlanta exactly aligned with the genre of movies she likes the most.
“I said to Donald, I was like, it’s like you came up in my head and wrote me. Music is the music I listen to, the jokes I obtain in the sense that that’s how my friends and I joke… And that’s when I thought, OK, now it’s possible and we have to do it in the film too. “
Mayo decided to execute the visions of other artists who impressed her, and she set about convincing high-level executives to invest as well.
“That’s when I started walking into theaters and saying, ‘You’re all missing an opportunity here. And financially, you leave money on the table. And also, why wouldn’t we want to do more? It’s some of the most exciting art coming out of our industry today.”
She says she wanted to try to be a part of this art and “develop it”.
Mayo’s other projects include an upcoming film titled women who talk directed and written by Sarah Polley and AMC’s legal drama 61st Street. The first episode was directed by Marta Cunningham.
“Usually we associate executives with these… shark mentalities,” Cunningham told a reporter during a screening of 61st Street at the National Museum of African American history and culture in Washington, DC, last spring. “[Mayo] to be a young, fearless, queer, black woman in the industry. And kind! It’s not about his status, his salary, his power. And it’s so refreshing.”
“It’s kind of time for something new,” Mayo explained during his interview with NPR. What healthy industry, she wondered, stays the same for a hundred years? The trick, she said, is to keep looking for artistic risk and reward:
“If you had the privilege, like me, of being alive right now and in a position where you can either tell stories or partially determine what stories are told, I don’t know how you can’t be excited. by what’s going on. left on the table.”
Alana Mayo doesn’t just make the table bigger. It might even redefine what the table is.
