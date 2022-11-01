Halloween 2022 – The spookiest and best Halloween 2022 costumes featuring Hollywood and Bollywood stars Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton and more

It’s Halloween today and all your favorite Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities have dressed to impress on their spooky parties! From one-of-a-kind cosplays to high fashion cuts, they’ve taken this vacation to the next level.

Here’s the roundup of Halloween costumes you’ve been looking forward to…

Bollywood



Katrina Kaif



Katrina Kaif dressed as Harley Quinn is just what we all needed for Halloween! With her in progress Phone Bhoot promotion, she opted to wear a pom-pom sleeve jacket with the signature blue and red makeup and ponytails! Isn’t that so cool?

Ananya Blacksmith



Ananya Panday dressed as Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham this Halloween. From the pink top and jacket, brown leather skirt and faux fur scarf, the look had it all. Not to mention how well she recreated the scene from the movie!

Janhvi Kapoor



The good luck jerry The star chose to dress as Morticia Addams for the ghost festival and she looks bold and bright. With Wednesday releasing soon on Netflix, it was the perfect look for cosplay.

Vijay Varma



Vijay Verma had the brilliant idea of ​​dressing up as his own character, Hamza, from darlings and lived for it. He wore the uniform with the red tie and even carried the black bag!

Hollywood



Kerry Washington



This Actress Broke The Internet By Dressing As Lionel Richie And It’s Awesome! She has the mustache and afro on point with the outfit. She even released a lip-sync reel with the artist’s song You are.

Kim Kardashian



The OTT dress-up queen lived up to her title on Halloween dress-up as the Mystique of the x-men series. She recreated the blue latex look of the T, along with slicked back gel hair and yellow eyes. Scary isn’t it?

Lizzo



The About fucking time The singer went fun this Halloween and dressed as Marge Simpson. She wore the bright yellow body paint with the signature green dress and red shoes. The best part? Her big fuzzy blue hair that Lizzo nailed!

Kendall Jenner



The supermodel recreated the iconic character Jessie from the toy story series. The outfit is a spitting image of the character, except that this Kardashian-Jenner sister added a bit of risque to it with the daring cutouts. The braids and the hat make the look even better.

Kylie Jenner



The makeup mogul has gotten as creepy as it gets this season. She dressed up as Frankenstein’s wife, which literally gave us chills. However, she didn’t stop there, she also dressed as Elvira: mistress of darkness from the iconic 1988 film. From scary to alluring, she’s done it all.

Hayley Kioko and Becca Tilley



This adorable couple dressed up as Daphne and Velma for Halloween and it’s melting our hearts. Not only did they nail the outfits with hair and makeup, but they also posed for the best #CoupleGoals pics!

Big Latto



This rapper looks strange and beautiful at the same time. She recreated the character of Emily from the Tim Burtons film The corpse bride. The makeup and special effects to create the look are on point, as is the outfit and hair. Brilliant, right?

Paris Hilton



This fashion icon dressed as her childhood icon Sailor Moon. Her blonde hair is perfect with this iconic costume. Not only does she look cute, but she is also extremely sexy!

Camila Mendes, Lily Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch



The Riverdale actresses cosplayed the three iconic witches of Hocus Pocus. The outfits are expertly recreated, as are the hair and makeup, making the trio look exactly like the characters.

Winnie Harlow and Shawn Mendes



Model Winnie Harlow chose to dress like an Egyptian queen, which she totally nailed. Shawn Mendes, meanwhile, dressed up as Indiana Jones for Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party. He looks like a young Harrison Ford, equipped with the characters’ legendary whip and hat.

Rebel Wilson



This comedian and actress dressed as Barbie, with her friends Carly Steel, Jacob Andreou and Marissa Montgomery. They wore pink with the Barbie boxed around them and captioned the image, Come on Barbies let’s party! Happy Halloween!

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly



This couple is by far the weirdest couple that breaks the internet every time they make a public appearance. This Halloween, they dressed up as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. They’ve got the outfits perfected, and the vibe and vibe are even better.