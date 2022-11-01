Entertainment
Hollywood Does Halloween: From a Scantily Dressed Kendall Jenner to the Best Couple and Group Costumes
It wouldn’t be Hollywood if celebrities didn’t push the envelope or cross the line with their Halloween costumes year after year.
From barely there outfits to pop culture references galore, the biggest stars showed up and showed up for the spookiest day or weekend of the year.
The most controversial
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner angered some fans with her Jessie costume from “Toy Story” this Halloween. Posing in a more scantily clad outfit than Pixar’s original animated character, some on Instagram slammed Jenner, with one person writing, “You’re just sexualizing a child’s character.”
While Hollywood friends like model Lily Aldridge and singer Normani raved about her take on cowgirl, others weren’t as amused, with one person writing “childhood = ruined.”
Kim Kardashian
Jenner’s big sister, Kim Kardashian, made the ultimate Halloween faux pas: showing up to an event that wasn’t, in fact, a costume party. Although her makeup as Mystique from Marvel’s “X-Men” looks great, the reality star took to her Instagram Stories to share an embarrassing tidbit about her Halloween weekend.
“This time I showed up to a birthday dinner in a full costume even though it wasn’t a costume party,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself as Mystique alongside the girl. birthday party Tracee Ellis Ross.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly ruffled feathers not once but twice for their Halloween costumes this weekend.
On Friday, Fox and Kelly went to the annual Casamigos Halloween party as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson, which angered some people given the abusive nature of their relationship.
On Sunday, Fox captioned a photo of her and Kelly, “Sundays we take communion.” Social media users were quick to condemn Fox for the religious theme of her costume, where she appeared to be receiving communion from Kelly, who was wearing a priest’s costume.
One person commented, “So disrespectful. Absolutely shameful and offensive.”
The most ruthless
Frankie Jonas and Anna Olson
He may be known as Bonus Jonas, but Franklin “Frankie” Jonas and his girlfriend Anna definitely won Best Dressed Jonas, as Joe Jonas and his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift, in a hilarious parody.
Frankie and his girlfriend poked fun at the short-lived relationship between Jonas and Swift, writing in his caption “#jonasbrothers3dmovie #streammidnights” in reference to the 3D concert film of his older brothers and musical group The Jonas Brothers, as well as to Swift’s new album “Midnights.”
In another photo, Frankie poked fun at her older brother’s choice to wear a purity ring throughout his teenage years, a decision that was extremely taboo to discuss at the time.
Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari
Continuing the joking theme, Josh Duhamel, 49, and his wife Audra Mari, 28, poked fun at their 21-year age gap by dressing up as billionaire J. Howard Marshall and his young wife, the late Anna Nicole. Black-smith.
The two had a famous age difference of 63 years. In the photos, Duhamel is seen with a walker, led to the party by Mari.
Best couples/groups
Elle Fanning and Max Minghella
The revived duo of Elle Fanning and Max Minghella went down the spooky route for their couple Halloween costume this weekend, as Tiffany Valentine and Chucky from the horror flick ‘Child’s Play.’
The actress posted the famous quote from the film, “Wanna play?” on her Instagram. with a series of photos of the two posing. Minghella wore a mask, while Fanning transformed into character through makeup.
Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies
Ariana Grande and her “Victorious” co-star Liz Gillies went the extra mile for their costumes as Sherri and Christy, characters played respectfully by Jennifer Coolidge and Jane Lynch in the movie “Best In Show.”
Not only did the women nail the costumes, but they also recreated scenes from the film. Coolidge commented on the Instagram post, writing, “This is so awesome.”
Several other celebrities commented, including Katy Perry who wrote “can this be nominated”, while Victoria Justice wrote “this is amazing”.
Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch
Famous “Riverdale” trio Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelain Petsch nailed their portrayal of the Sanderson sisters from “Hocus Pocus” this Halloween.
The three women, who have blonde, red and brown locks just like the characters in the Disney movie, posed as the characters played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Middler and Kathy Najimy.
