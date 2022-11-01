Halloween Carnival canceled in West Hollywood, but celebrations continue





West Hollywood’s Halloween carnival was canceled this year, the third year in a row, with officials saying it was largely due to COVID-19 straining the city’s budget. Previously, the event closed Santa Monica Boulevard and brought 400,000 to 500,000 revelers to the city from across California and beyond. Instead, local businesses and restaurants have been encouraged to host smaller parties and events. It’s a shame they’re not doing it this year, but it’s okay, Adam Ouf, who lives in West Hollywood, told KTLA. There are so many other things we West Hollywood residents can do. WeHo Halloween Carnival canceled again, but companies offer alternatives

West Hollywood Mayor Lauren Meister explained what prompted the decision to cancel the event again. We were still coming out of the COVID pandemic, our income was definitely much lower than it had been in the past because of the closures, and so we had to consider all of those things, the mayor said. Meister added that production and security for Carnival cost nearly $5 million, and the city council decided that just wasn’t feasible. It’s a move that David Cooley, founder and CEO of restaurant and bar Abbey, described as disappointing. Even so, Cooley said this weekend’s festivities were a success. The last three nights have just been packed, with revelers and Halloweenrs having a great time. We haven’t had any major incidents and it’s Halloween,” Cooley told KTLA. This tradition has been going on for 40 years and was going to bring it back tonight. The mayor said that with the upcoming elections and a new influx of people to the council, the possibility that Carnival could return next year will certainly be up for discussion. In terms of security in West Hollywood tonight, the mayor said they have added new kiosks for security ambassadors and there will be more deputy sheriffs patrolling in anticipation of large crowds.



