Who in Hollywood quit, who threatened to quit and who refuses to leave after Elon Musk’s takeover – Deadline
Since Elon Musk announced he would buy Twitter in April, a number of prominent showbiz types have had a shipwreck feeling. Some of them, like Mia Farrow, announced at the time that they were considering quitting.
The actress wrote in April, “Well, if Twitter gets even more toxic – with Trump’s traitorous lies and all the hate – it will be taken less seriously, and people like me will quit – for peace of mind .”
She has since modulated that stance by expressing hope that Musk can “keep Twitter worthy of your previous accomplishments and legitimate people everywhere.”
Wrestling legend Mick Foley wrote in April: “I will give serious thought to leaving [Twitter] for good in the near future… I don’t have a good idea where this platform is headed.
It appears that Foley actually deleted his Twitter account in the past few days after Musk officially took over, but Foley indicated in a Publish on Facebook that he might be back.
“I decided I needed a @Twitter break,” Foley wrote, “since the new ownership — and the misinformation and hate it seems to encourage — makes my stomach ache. I really enjoy connecting with you all on social media, but it can get overwhelming at times. I think I will be back in a few weeks…”
Others who have more recently deleted their accounts or permanently announced they are leaving the platform include Grey’s Anatomy/Bridgerton/Private practice mastermind Shonda Rhimes, Grammy-winning Sarah Bareilles, and thirty and some actor and It’s us producer Ken Olin.
A string of other prominent figures have either threatened to resign (Stephen King) or signed a hiatus that may or may not become permanent (Toni Braxton, Téa Leoni, Josh Gad and Billions co-creator Brian Koppelman, Bill and Ted star Alex Winter), expressed concern (tech journalist Kara Swisher) or defiantly declared they would stay and fight the wave of wickedness (Rob Reiner and George Takei).
See below for a breakdown of all tweets by category, with context where needed.
Those who give up
Threatened to resign
somewhere in between
Billions Co-creator Koppelman recently put his account on private mode after tweeting, “Y’all for real come find me on instagram and tok. I will really try to take a break from here for a minute or a month as closing time approaches.
Actor Alex Winter did the same some time after Musk took over, making his account private and setting his bio to read “Not Here”, with a link to his Instagram profile where he posted a tweet from Musk. which reads, “Comedy is now legal on Twitter.” Winter’s answer on Instagram? “RIPTwitter.”
Against the start
