Who in Hollywood quit, who threatened to quit and who refuses to leave after Elon Musk’s takeover – Deadline

Since Elon Musk announced he would buy Twitter in April, a number of prominent showbiz types have had a shipwreck feeling. Some of them, like Mia Farrow, announced at the time that they were considering quitting.

The actress wrote in April, “Well, if Twitter gets even more toxic – with Trump’s traitorous lies and all the hate – it will be taken less seriously, and people like me will quit – for peace of mind .”

She has since modulated that stance by expressing hope that Musk can “keep Twitter worthy of your previous accomplishments and legitimate people everywhere.”

Wrestling legend Mick Foley wrote in April: “I will give serious thought to leaving [Twitter] for good in the near future… I don’t have a good idea where this platform is headed.

It appears that Foley actually deleted his Twitter account in the past few days after Musk officially took over, but Foley indicated in a Publish on Facebook that he might be back.

“I decided I needed a @Twitter break,” Foley wrote, “since the new ownership — and the misinformation and hate it seems to encourage — makes my stomach ache. I really enjoy connecting with you all on social media, but it can get overwhelming at times. I think I will be back in a few weeks…”

Others who have more recently deleted their accounts or permanently announced they are leaving the platform include Grey’s Anatomy/Bridgerton/Private practice mastermind Shonda Rhimes, Grammy-winning Sarah Bareilles, and thirty and some actor and It’s us producer Ken Olin.

A string of other prominent figures have either threatened to resign (Stephen King) or signed a hiatus that may or may not become permanent (Toni Braxton, Téa Leoni, Josh Gad and Billions co-creator Brian Koppelman, Bill and Ted star Alex Winter), expressed concern (tech journalist Kara Swisher) or defiantly declared they would stay and fight the wave of wickedness (Rob Reiner and George Takei).

Those who give up

Not hanging around for everything Elon has planned. Goodbye. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) October 29, 2022

Good. It’s been fun Twitter. I’m outside. See you soon on other platforms, kisses. Sorry, this one is not for me. — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) October 30, 2022

Hi all –

I’m out of here. No judgement.

Let’s keep the faith.

Protect our democracy.

Let’s try to be nicer.

Let’s try to save the planet.

Let’s try to be more generous.

Seek to find peace in the world. —Ken Olin (@kenolin1) October 28, 2022

Threatened to resign

$20 a month to keep my blue check? Shit, they should pay me. If instituted, I’m gone like Enron. —Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 31, 2022

somewhere in between

I’m shocked and appalled at some of the “free speech” I’ve seen on this platform since its acquisition. Hate speech under the veil of “freedom of expression” is unacceptable; therefore, I choose to stay off of Twitter as it is no longer a safe space for me, my sons, and other POCs. — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) October 29, 2022

Hello everyone. I’m from Twitter today, let’s see where we are when the dust settles. Today the dust revealed too much hate, too much in the wrong direction. Love, kindness and possibilities for all of you, thank you,

a stampede — Tea Leoni (@TeaLeoni) October 29, 2022

Great exodus happening on this platform. I don’t know if I’m staying or not. I’m leaning towards staying, but if today is a sign of things to come, I don’t know what the point is. Freedom of expression is great. Hate speech intended to incite evil, (without consequences) is not what I signed up for. —Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 29, 2022

Billions Co-creator Koppelman recently put his account on private mode after tweeting, “Y’all for real come find me on instagram and tok. I will really try to take a break from here for a minute or a month as closing time approaches.

Actor Alex Winter did the same some time after Musk took over, making his account private and setting his bio to read “Not Here”, with a link to his Instagram profile where he posted a tweet from Musk. which reads, “Comedy is now legal on Twitter.” Winter’s answer on Instagram? “RIPTwitter.”

You gave us Tesla and Space X. Thank you! I hope you can keep Twitter worthy of your previous achievements and legit people everywhere — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) April 27, 2022

I do not leave Twitter, where I am an active user and also try to create substantial content via @TwitterSpaces. But I’m evaluating how good it really is for my various business endeavors, like organic marketing for the pod, more than ever. Personal pleasure too. https://t.co/0tfqtui7IR — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) October 30, 2022

Against the start

For those fighting to preserve our constitutional democracy, now is not the time to quit Twitter. It’s time to VOTE BLUE! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 28, 2022